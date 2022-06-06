ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Happy Almost Delco Day! Yep, It’s Actually a State-Recognized Holiday on June 10

By David Bjorkgren
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So what will you be doing to celebrate Delco Day on June 10?. As the name denotes, Delco Day is the celebration of all things Delaware County. Why June 10? Because 610 is the area code that reaches most of the county,...

delco.today

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
City
Hollywood, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Delaware County, PA
Government
City
Prospect Park, PA
City
Holbrook, PA
VISTA.Today

Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1

Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Cooper
mainlinetoday.com

Meet A.J. Croce, Singer/Songwriter and Former Chester County Resident

We spoke with A.J. Croce, the son of Jim Croce and an accomplished singer/songwriter, who left Chester County as a toddler. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Jim Croce’s 1972 breakthrough release, You Don’t Mess Around with Jim. Much of that album—including the classic hits “Operator” and “Time in a Bottle”— was conceived in the Lyndell farmhouse he shared with his wife and his young son, A.J. The property is now the site of a newly erected and long-overdue memorial. Since leaving Chester County as a toddler, A.J. Croce has carved out an accomplished career as a singer/songwriter in his own right, all while keeping his dad’s legacy alive with his “Croce Plays Croce” touring show.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Whyy#Irish Pub#The Headstrong Foundation#Delco Live
MONTCO.Today

New Seafood and Steak-Focused Restaurant Now Open in Conshohocken

The former owner of Center City’s Pinefish recently opened the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken, reports Noah Zucker for the Philly Voice. The new steak and seafood-focused restaurant is the brainchild of Peter Dissin, with the menu offering crab cakes, salmon with parmesan cream, and tuna with fioe gras, as well as filet mignon, new York strip steak, and tomahawk chops with the bone-in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
DELCO.Today

Register for Delco Chamber of Commerce Membership Lunch June 15

The Delaware County Chamber of Commerce is hosting one of its largest events of the year—the Annual Membership Lunch, Wednesday, June 15, at the Springfield Country Club. Business executives, elected officials, community leaders and more will be meeting at the membership lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. honoring the individuals dedicated to helping drive business forward in Delaware County.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

Shake Shack declines to drop Martin’s, but says they’re in ‘active conversations’ about the bakery’s ties to Mastriano

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Amid a growing chorus of calls, national high-end burger chain Shake Shack is declining to switch away from the Pennsylvania-based vendor that sells the potato rolls used for many of its signature sandwiches.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy