Happy Almost Delco Day! Yep, It’s Actually a State-Recognized Holiday on June 10

We spoke with A.J. Croce, the son of Jim Croce and an accomplished singer/songwriter, who left Chester County as a toddler. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Jim Croce’s 1972 breakthrough release, You Don’t Mess Around with Jim. Much of that album—including the classic hits “Operator” and “Time in a Bottle”— was conceived in the Lyndell farmhouse he shared with his wife and his young son, A.J. The property is now the site of a newly erected and long-overdue memorial. Since leaving Chester County as a toddler, A.J. Croce has carved out an accomplished career as a singer/songwriter in his own right, all while keeping his dad’s legacy alive with his “Croce Plays Croce” touring show.

