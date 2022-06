Police on Long Island have arrested a group of teenagers allegedly responsible for a series of burglaries at businesses on Tuesday. The teens were arrested after police responded to several reports of glass breaking at commercial buildings in Syosset, Nassau County Police said. Of the dozen burglaries, seven were on Cold Spring Road, which two each were on Berry Hill Road and Jackson Avenue. Another burglary was on Ira Road, police said.

SYOSSET, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO