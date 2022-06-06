Colonel returns to Battle Creek Air National Guard to lead 110th Wing

Col. Daniel Kramer II spent over a decade serving in various roles at the Battle Creek Air National Guard base.

On Saturday, Kramer returned to the 110th Wing and was introduced as its new commanding officer following a change of command ceremony at the base in Springfield.

“Most exciting to me is the huge potential for future growth that the 110th Wing brings to the table,” Kramer said in a release. “With ample runway and ramp space and cutting-edge growth missions, Battle Creek has all of the infrastructure to support nearly any new initiative within the Department of the Air Force.”

Kramer succeeds Col. Shawn Holtz, who advanced to a new assignment at the Michigan National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters in Lansing. Holtz has led Battle Creek’s 110th Wing since June 2019.

The Battle Creek Air National Guard 110th Wing is one of three main Air National Guard bases in Michigan. Federally activated in 1947, the 110th delivers intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to various federal and state entities with the MQ-9 "Reaper" as well as combat-ready personnel to support U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa, as well as aiding any emergency response within the state of Michigan.

During Holtz’s tenure as wing commander, the 110th Wing saw nearly 100 of its members activated to support the State of Michigan COVID-19 response, serving at food banks, testing sites, vaccination clinics and other venues across the state. In late 2021, dozens of unit members were activated to support Operation Allies Welcome, the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in U.S. history following the fall of Afghanistan.

MORE : Air Guard 'drone' pilot talks about her military career and flying a 4,900-pound aircraft remotely

$59 million allocated from federal defense budget for Battle Creek projects

How a drone park would change Battle Creek Executive Airport

“Battle Creek ANG Base is home station for nearly 1,000 members and it has been my honor to serve alongside them during some challenging times for our state and nation,” Holtz said in a release. “They leave their families and civilian employers to report for duty on drill weekends, annual training, and deployments, ‘answering the call’ with incredible professionalism.”

Kramer returns to Battle Creek after serving as commander of the 127th Mission Support Group at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township. A graduate of Michigan Technology University’s Reserve Officer Training Corps program, he served on active duty until 1998 when he transferred to the Michigan Air National Guard as a C-130 “Hercules” navigator at Selfridge. From 2008 to 2019, he held various roles in Battle Creek, including commander of the 110th Force Support Squadron and commander of the 217th Air Operations Group.

“The Michigan Air National Guard is first and foremost a community based organization,” Kramer said. “The mission of the 110th Wing has changed many times over the last eight decades, but our culture of excellence, combined with strong community support, has always been our greatest enabler.”

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Colonel returns to Battle Creek Air National Guard to lead 110th Wing