Republicans in the state legislature are proposing an amendment to New York’s constitution to establish a recall process for district attorneys. Under the proposed amendment, a recall could be initiated by a petition to the board of elections which alleges the reason for recall which is signed by voters within the county equal to 20% of the last vote for district attorney. This would then trigger an election on whether or not to recall the DA, occurring between 60 and 80 days from the Board of Elections certifying the signatures.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO