Apple reveals the first M2-powered MacBook Air at WWDC 2022

As expected, Apple did have new hardware to announce at its WWDC 2022 keynote address. Shortly after revealing its M2 chip, Apple presented the first device that will feature the chip: The new MacBook Air. Apple says that its 2022 MacBook Air was redesigned around the M2 chip. It launches next month starting at $1,199.

MacBook Air with M2: Specifications and features

The first M2-powered MacBook Air. Image source: Apple

As noted above, this is far more than just a spec bump for the lightweight laptop. The new MacBook Air has a notably larger 13.6-inch display with smaller bezels than its predecessor. That display also features a notch, much like the latest MacBook Pro models. In the notch is a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. Apple also says we can expect 500 nits of peak brightness on the upgraded screen.

Another major upgrade on the new MacBook Air is the silent, fanless design. The MacBook Air has always been relatively quiet, but the new model should be virtually silent without any fans. Despite a lack of fans, Apple says the M2 MacBook Air applies image filters and effects 20% faster than its M1 counterpart and edits video 38% faster.

The upgrade that received the most fanfare at WWDC was the revival of MagSafe charging. The beloved charging technology finally returns on the 2022 MacBook Air. The laptop also features two Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Other upgrades include a four-speaker sound system, support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

Unsurprisingly, the 2022 MacBook Air will be thin and light. Apple says that the new laptop weighs 2.7 pounds and comes in at just 11.3 mm thick.

What does M2 bring to the table?

Johny Srouji, Apple’s SVP of Hardware Technologies, shared this statement about M2:

“M2 starts the second generation of M-series chips and goes beyond the remarkable features of M1,” said . “With our relentless focus on power-efficient performance, M2 delivers a faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. And along with higher memory bandwidth and new capabilities like ProRes acceleration, M2 continues the tremendous pace of innovation in Apple silicon for the Mac.”

Availability, release date, and price

The 2022 MacBook Air powered by the M2 chip is on sale today and begins shipping in July. The new laptop starts at $1,199 and comes in four finishes: silver, space gray, midnight, and starlight. Apple will continue to sell the M1 MacBook Air as well.

Apple also debuted the first M2-powered MacBook Pro at WWDC 2022. Unlike the MacBook Air, it didn’t get a big redesign, but it does have the M2 chip. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 and also begins arriving in stores next month.