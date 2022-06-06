ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Apple reveals the first M2-powered MacBook Air at WWDC 2022

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38scvz_0g28s1b500

As expected, Apple did have new hardware to announce at its WWDC 2022 keynote address. Shortly after revealing its M2 chip, Apple presented the first device that will feature the chip: The new MacBook Air. Apple says that its 2022 MacBook Air was redesigned around the M2 chip. It launches next month starting at $1,199.

MacBook Air with M2: Specifications and features

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htjlT_0g28s1b500
The first M2-powered MacBook Air. Image source: Apple

As noted above, this is far more than just a spec bump for the lightweight laptop. The new MacBook Air has a notably larger 13.6-inch display with smaller bezels than its predecessor. That display also features a notch, much like the latest MacBook Pro models. In the notch is a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. Apple also says we can expect 500 nits of peak brightness on the upgraded screen.

Another major upgrade on the new MacBook Air is the silent, fanless design. The MacBook Air has always been relatively quiet, but the new model should be virtually silent without any fans. Despite a lack of fans, Apple says the M2 MacBook Air applies image filters and effects 20% faster than its M1 counterpart and edits video 38% faster.

The upgrade that received the most fanfare at WWDC was the revival of MagSafe charging. The beloved charging technology finally returns on the 2022 MacBook Air. The laptop also features two Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Other upgrades include a four-speaker sound system, support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

Unsurprisingly, the 2022 MacBook Air will be thin and light. Apple says that the new laptop weighs 2.7 pounds and comes in at just 11.3 mm thick.

What does M2 bring to the table?

Johny Srouji, Apple’s SVP of Hardware Technologies, shared this statement about M2:

“M2 starts the second generation of M-series chips and goes beyond the remarkable features of M1,” said . “With our relentless focus on power-efficient performance, M2 delivers a faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. And along with higher memory bandwidth and new capabilities like ProRes acceleration, M2 continues the tremendous pace of innovation in Apple silicon for the Mac.”

Availability, release date, and price

The 2022 MacBook Air powered by the M2 chip is on sale today and begins shipping in July. The new laptop starts at $1,199 and comes in four finishes: silver, space gray, midnight, and starlight. Apple will continue to sell the M1 MacBook Air as well.

Apple also debuted the first M2-powered MacBook Pro at WWDC 2022. Unlike the MacBook Air, it didn’t get a big redesign, but it does have the M2 chip. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 and also begins arriving in stores next month.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

iOS 16 beta release: When can I download the new iPhone software?

It’s the weekend before this year’s WWDC event, the annual conference where Apple unveils its latest software innovations. And of course, the iOS 16 announcement is one of the most highly anticipated segments of the keynote. That’s when Apple unveils its newest iPhone software, with some of them having already leaked. As in previous years, many iPhone users will be anxiously waiting for Apple to release the first iOS 16 beta so they can try those features as soon as possible.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

One of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon is down to $40

Did you know there’s an updated version of the amazingly popular Nintendo Switch console with better battery life? We’re not talking about the new OLED model that was just released, though the Nintendo Switch OLED is actually in stock right now at Amazon. We mean the HAC-001(-01) model that still sells out constantly after all this time. Even with the upgrades, however, there are also so many Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon that you need to check out.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Apple realityOS glasses to launch in 2023, report claims

A few days ago, a well-known leaker speculated that Apple would not unveil the first-gen mixed reality headset at WWDC 2022. The insider said that the product isn’t ready to launch, and unveiling the realityOS glasses at WWDC would allow rivals to copy Apple’s design and ideas. The...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Air#Apple Macbook#Wwdc#Macbook Pro#Spatial Audio#Dolby Atmos
BGR.com

Every iPhone and iPad that iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will no longer support

For the past few years, owners of older iPhone models have been able to breathe a sigh of relief as Apple has continued to support their devices with new versions of iOS. But in 2022, that won’t be the case. On Monday, during the WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple revealed iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. The updates will bring several major new features to iPhone and iPad. As a result, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 are dropping support for some older devices.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to blur your house so it’s hidden from Google Maps Street View

One of the first things I did when I bought my Meta Quest 2 headset was download and play around with an app called Wander. Basically, it’s like Google Maps or Google Earth — except, well, with the element of VR added to the mix. And let me tell you, Street View is one thing. But an immersive, 360-degree version of Street View is a whole mind-blowing something else.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

I never want to cook again without this $45 Amazon kitchen tool

There are so many spectacular kitchen tools on Amazon. You’re really missing out if you haven’t explored the retailer’s kitchen section and checked them out. One of my personal favorites is the Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa. It’s on sale right now for $89 instead of $129, and it’s a terrific addition to any kitchen. Another great example is this 93-piece Instant Pot accessory set that’s only $32 right now for Prime members.
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

Apple introduces next-gen M2 processor

It’s been a busy day for Apple. After introducing new iterations of iOS and watchOS, which are chock full of new features, Apple took the wraps off its next-gen M2 processor. The M1 was an absolute game-changer that offered up unrivaled performance without sacrificing battery life in the slightest. With the M2, Apple is taking its in-house Apple Silicon to the next level.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
BGR.com

WWDC 2022: Everything to expect at Apple’s iOS 16 event

WWDC 2022 is slated to kick off this Monday and, as in years past, the week-long developers’ conference will begin with a keynote address where Apple will show off the next iterations of iOS, macOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. If we’re lucky, we might even see some new hardware announcements as well.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

How to watch WWDC 2022: Live stream & start time for Apple iOS 16 event

One of the biggest days of the year for Apple is finally here. On Monday, Apple is kicking off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) with a keynote address. We expect to see the latest updates for Apple’s software, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, and tvOS 16. If you want to see everything that Apple reveals at WWDC 2022, tune in to the live stream embedded below starting at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

All of the biggest announcements at WWDC 2022

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference is finally here. The keynote has ended, and boy was it a big year for software in Apple-land. For the uninitiated, WWDC is where Apple announces its next-generation software, from the new operating system for the iPhone to upgrades to apps. WWDC 2022 was no different.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Vivaldi browser comes with free built-in email client, calendar, and feed reader

Email is such an integral part of the daily computing experience that everyone needs an app to manage their inbox. That app can be a dedicated email client on computers, tablets, and smartphones, but it’s often easier to access your email using an internet browser. Vivaldi is one of the internet browsing apps you can use to access your email. But Vivaldi just went one step above what other browsers can do, as it now includes its own mail client. As a bonus, Vivaldi comes with a calendar and feed reader as well.
YOUTUBE
BGR.com

Mind-blowing DEEBOT X1 Omni robot vacuum & self-washing mop got its first discount

After years of minor iterative updates, the robot vacuum market finally took a few big strides last year. One example is the Roomba j7+, which uses AI to help navigate its way around your home. I think that the introduction of the new self-washing mop feature was an even bigger advancement. But it comes at a hefty price, as we saw when Ecovacs launched the DEEBOT X1 Omni.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The best new iOS 16 features Apple didn’t reveal at WWDC 2022

Apple spent over 30 minutes discussing the new features and changes in iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote on Monday. That still was not enough time to cover everything that the software update is bringing to the table. Some of the most interesting and notable additions have since been discovered by those testing the iOS 16 developer beta.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Today’s deals: $17 Fire Stick, $229 Apple Watch SE, $129 Chromebook, energy drinks, more

In this big daily deals roundup, I’m going to showcase all the best daily deals I could find on June 6, 2022. Amazon announced that Prime Day 2022 will take place sometime in July. We don’t know exactly when yet, but it must be getting close. Why? Because it looks like retailers are clearing out current inventory with crazy deals to make room for Prime Day inventory!
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Xbox app for smart TVs will let you play games without a console

On Thursday, Microsoft announced that the Xbox app for smart TVs will launch this month. Starting June 30th, a new Xbox app will be available within the Samsung Gaming Hub or the Media Hub on Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play hundreds of Xbox games via the cloud from the app without a console.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

iPadOS 16’s new multitasking feature won’t work on most iPads

Reports that preceded this week’s WWDC 2022 press conference claimed that Apple would introduce a new iPad multitasking system that mimics the multitasking experience on laptops and desktops. iPads will now let users resize app windows and use more than two or three apps at a time, which is what multitasking in iPadOS 15 looks like. Apple confirmed the rumors during the event, unveiling brand new multitasking functionality in iPadOS 16 called Stage Manager.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

iPhone 15 Pro to have USB-C instead of Lightning, leaker claims

The European Union agreed to impose a standard connector for all battery-powered electronic devices that support wired charging. That’s USB-C, a port already found on most smartphones and tablets. The ruling will force Apple to add USB-C to the iPhone, one of the rare popular products with a proprietary charging cable. Apple has time until 2024 to implement the change, but we already have rumors that the iPhone 15 will feature the connector. But Apple might do things a little differently, with the iPhone 15 Pro models being the first ones to switch to USB-C.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

7 exciting new iOS 16 features that make your iPhone feel brand new

WWDC 2022 is finally here, and the keynote, the main event, is done. What does that mean? Basically that we have an idea of what the next generation of Apple software will look like. Everything from iOS 16 to watchOS 9, to the next version of MacOS is now clear — and while we may get some software surprises later in the year, for the most part, this is what Apple software will look like until WWDC 2023.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

324K+
Followers
9K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy