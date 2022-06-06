Calhoun County Parks and Recreation Department unveils new park in Albion Township

ALBION TWP. — Sixty-five acres of restored prairie habitat and woodlands are now available for residents to enjoy as part of a new county park in Albion Township.

The Calhoun County Parks and Recreation Department formally unveiled the newest county park Saturday: Ménwabek Meadow Park at 10750 28 Mile Road.

A Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi translation for “beautiful metal," the name references the park's restoration to a wildflower meadow as well as its use as a trailhead for the Iron Belle Trail, officials said in a press release.

“This name is an acknowledgment that before this property was a park or farmland, it was part of a tribal area that covered all of Calhoun County and beyond,” Doug Ferrall, assistant director for community development, said in the release. “The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi are the original stewards of this land and the County will play a part in stewarding it into the future for everyone to enjoy."

The park is open from dawn until dusk seven days a week, year round. It includes 38 acres of restored native prairie habitat and more than 20 acres of restored woodland habitat, officials said.

The park also serves as trailhead for the Albion River Trail and the North Country Trail and offers close proximity to Albion College’s campus, the Nancy G. Held Equestrian Center, Whitehouse Nature Center, the Kalamazoo River and downtown Albion.

The park was made possible through multiple grants from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Albion College and the Kalamazoo River Recreational Foundation, along with additional support through the 2020-2025 Calhoun County Parks Millage.

