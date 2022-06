Aimco acquired a redevelopment site in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village for $64 million that is part of an assemblage for a new mixed-use project. An entity managed by executives of the Denver-based real estate development and investment firm bought the former Searstown Plaza at 901-927 North Federal Highway, according to records. The 5.6-acre site has a 155,760-square-foot retail building completed in 1969 that is slated for demolition. After 66 years, Sears vacated the plaza in January.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO