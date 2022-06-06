RTX 3080 Alienware Aurora R10 on Sale For $1,799: Real Deals

It's Monday and we kick off the start of the week with some fantastic deals on a pre-built Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3080) for $1,799 at Dell. If you're in the market for a powerful gaming rig, then this offer could be for you.

Intel's unlocked Core i5-12600KF is now only $249 with code HTSBS3A55 at Newegg right now. This is a great all-purpose CPU that shines at either gaming or productivity tasks. See our review of the Core i5-12600K for more detail.

Looking for a good mid-range laptop for an affordable price? This Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 with an RTX 3050 Ti is currently just $899 at Walmart. Featuring 16GB of RAM and a Ryzen 9 4800H CPU, this gaming laptop is ideal for playing the latest games at medium to high settings.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3080): was $2,519, now $1,799 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware's Aurora R10 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5800X CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Intel Core i5-12600KF CPU: was $260, now $249 with code HTSBS3A55 at Newegg

The Core i5-12600KF is a great CPU for an affordable price. It has 10 cores/16 threads and a max clock speed of 4.9 GHz, plus the impressive setup of 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores is great for day-to-day use and this version is unlocked and overclockable.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (RTX 3050 Ti) Gaming Laptop: was $1,199, now $899 at Walmart

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 4800H CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 512GB, plus this laptop has a 144Hz FHD IPS display.

Asus ROG Gladius III Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $119, now $79 at Amazon

With an ergonomic shape, three options for connecting to your PC and a 19K DPI sensor, this wireless mouse from Asus is a great option for FPS gaming and high accuracy applications.

SK hynix Gold P31 2TB NVMe SSD: was $210, now $178 with coupon at Amazon

Get this PCIe Gen 3.0 SSD that sports read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s along with guaranteed durability thanks to stress testing and a comprehensive 5-year warranty.

