Computers

Apple introduces next-gen M2 processor

By Yoni Heisler
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

It’s been a busy day for Apple. After introducing new iterations of iOS and watchOS, which are chock full of new features, Apple took the wraps off its next-gen M2 processor. The M1 was an absolute game-changer that offered up unrivaled performance without sacrificing battery life in the slightest. With the M2, Apple is taking its in-house Apple Silicon to the next level.

M2 processor is blazing fast

Apple’s M2 processor has 20 billion transistors, which is 25% more than the M1. All told, Apple’s M2 offers nearly 2x faster performance while using the same amount of power. This is impressive and especially intriguing given how blazing fast the M1 processor was.

It’s also worth noting that the M2 boasts a next-gen GPU with a 25% increase in graphics performance. The M2 supports 24GB of unified memory.

During its presentation, Apple added that the M2 can also go head to head with top-tier PC laptop chips while using far less power.

As expected, Apple’s brand new MacBook Air will be the first Mac to boast the M2. Incidentally, the existing MacBook Air with the M1 will stick around at a $999 pricepoint.

Looking ahead, it stands to reason that the entirety of Apple’s Mac line will get the M2.

Developing…

