ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

Couple plans to create brewing company beside the tracks in Olde town Conyers

By Nefeteria Brewster nefeteria.brewster@rockdalecitizen.com
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONYERS — Maybe it would be a malty aroma that's perfumy-sweet, or even a caramel-like whiff that will bring residents and visitors alike to a new brewery set to open in Olde Town Conyers. The B-Side The Tracks Brewing Company was only a dream until husband and wife,...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 2

Related
WMAZ

A milkshake favorite is coming back to Chick-fil-A for the summer

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A says the return of a favorite summer treat is just around the corner. The company will be bringing back the peach milkshake starting on June 13, it said in a release on Thursday. The Atlanta-based chain describes the peach milkshake as "known for its classic summertime...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conyers, GA
Conyers, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Lifewnikk

Rays on the River Restaurant Atlanta, GA Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and in search of fresh, high quality seafood it would be a great idea to try out this restaurant. There are a lot of seafood lovers out there and with that the demand for seafood continues to increase. Though there are a lot of seafood restaurants in the Atlanta area, there aren’t as many restaurants that offer fresh seafood with a variety of options. Being so into reviews, when my father originally told me about this restaurant my first reaction was to take a look at the google reviews and when I did I noticed that Rays on the River had a 4.6 star rating that included over 6K reviews. These customers raved about how exceptional the view of the restaurant was and how delicious the food has been. When I arrived to the restaurant I also noticed the beautiful view of the river that surrounded it. Not only that but the wait staff had been extremely friendly and seated us in a timely matter. The dish that I ordered consisted of well seasoned scallops, fresh fish, lobster tail, with fresh broccoli on the side and boy was I impressed by the taste of everything and how well they presented the dish. Some other popular dishes that the server spoke of included Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, Sunday Brunch, Calamari, and for dessert, Key Lime Pie. Overall, visiting Rays on the River was an amazing experience and changed my love for seafood for forever.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Secret Chick-Fil-A restaurant offers one-of-a-kind experience

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — If you’re from Georgia, there’s no doubt you’ve tried a Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich, contemplated a frozen lemonade and heard “my pleasure” numerous times. Customers can expect the same service and food taste no matter if they’re enjoying a chicken biscuit in Brunswick or some waffle fries in Woodstock.
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best bottomless brunch deals in Atlanta

What’s brunch without Mimosas? On the weekends, every hour is happy hour. Say bottoms up and get your booze fix at some of the best bottomless brunch deals in Atlanta. For $55 you can get bottomless brunch and one hour of complimentary house mimosas on Sundays. Garden Parc offers a wide variety of Cajun food and guests can enjoy live music along with your meal. Bottomless brunch begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 3:15 p.m. Book your spot online.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Old Chicago Pizza Sharpsburg Construction Pending

Dhruv Patel, Ronak Patel, and Suresh Kumar, Owners of Shiv Restaurant Management, L.L.C.., signed a five-unit agreement in October 2017. At that time they planned to bring an Old Chicago location to Coweta County, Georgia. Construction plans were uncovered today for a new restaurant to be built at Fischer Crossing in Sharpsburg adjacent to Jim N’ Nicks.
SHARPSBURG, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Johnson
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Two Newnan communities purchased, new owner plans multimillion-dollar improvements

TriWest Multifamily in April acquired two Newnan garden-apartment communities for an undisclosed amount. The properties, Woodland Commons and 60 Jane Lane, contain a combined 114 units. Woodland Commons, located at 22 Forest Circle, was built in 2002, while 60 Jane Lane was built in 1986. Financial details about the purchases...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Winery#Distillery#Distilled Spirits#Science And Engineering
atlantaonthecheap.com

City of Stonecrest hosts a Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom

The City of Stonecrest will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 4 to 9 p.m. It is FREE to attend. The event takes place at the Southeast Athletic Complex, located at 5845 Hillvale Rd., Lithonia, GA 30058. Come to shop with local vendors and enjoy great...
LITHONIA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
AccessAtlanta

Best bets for seafood in Atlanta

There’s no doubt that Atlanta is absolutely fabulous. The only thing missing is a beach. Although we can’t dip our toes in the sand and smell the salty air, we’re not deprived of incredibly fresh seafood. Getting fish from the ocean to a restaurant plate in under...
ATLANTA, GA
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy