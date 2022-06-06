ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miss Bub Bum: "Piqué asked me about my butt, he was jealous of Messi"

By LORENZO CIOTTI
 3 days ago
Brazilian model Suzy Cortez, in El Diario, told what Gerard Pique asked of her while he was together Shakira. Suzy Cortez is a Latin model, several times ended up on the cover of Playboy and in the past elected Miss Bum Bum in Brazil. She and Piqué would have...

