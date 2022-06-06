SNAPPED: Kids Fishing Day 2022

MOOSE, Wyo. — Yesterday, the Jackson Hole Hootenanny kicked off the summer season in its traditional venue at Dornan’s Chuckwagon in Grand Teton National Park. The Hootenanny began in the 1950s and continues to be a home for some of Jackson’s best musicians. Every Monday night, acoustic musicians will play under the pavilion from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be served until 8 p.m.
COOKE CITY, Mont. — The Beartooth Highway (US-212), located east of Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance between Red Lodge, Montana, and Cooke City, Montana, opened today, June 9. According to Yellowstone National Park, over the last several days, crews cleared a substantial amount of snow from the highway...
JACKSON, Wyo. — A recent report lists Idaho and Wyoming, respectively, as the top two states most dependent on the gun industry. The report, compiled by the personal finance website WalletHub, used 16 metrics across three categories: the firearms industry, gun prevalence and gun politics. Metrics were weighted differently and included firearms-industry jobs per 10,000 residents, gun shows per capita, wages and benefits from firearms positions, total business taxes paid by the firearms industry, strictness of state gun laws, gun ownership rate, gun sales per capita, and gun-control contributions to members of Congress.
WYOMING — Since mid-March, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Wyoming’s wild birds. Officials have detected HPAI in both wild and domestic birds across the state and recommended that individuals do not handle dead birds. While...
