SNAPPED: Kids Fishing Day 2022

JACKSON, Wyo. — A recent report lists Idaho and Wyoming, respectively, as the top two states most dependent on the gun industry. The report, compiled by the personal finance website WalletHub, used 16 metrics across three categories: the firearms industry, gun prevalence and gun politics. Metrics were weighted differently and included firearms-industry jobs per 10,000 residents, gun shows per capita, wages and benefits from firearms positions, total business taxes paid by the firearms industry, strictness of state gun laws, gun ownership rate, gun sales per capita, and gun-control contributions to members of Congress.

WYOMING STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO