PA in historically good financial position as the final countdown to budget begins
We’re now in the month of June which means just one thing at the Pennsylvania State Capitol, the final countdown to the budget.
Pennsylvania is in a historically good financial position. State tax revenues are five billion ahead of projections. The rainy day fund is at an all time high three billion and there’s still two billion in federal recovery dollars to spend.
There is no deficit and there will be no new taxes.
Some say that with all of that extra cash, doing a budget by June 30th should be easy.
“Wrong. When you have a lot of money, everybody wants to spend money. You have all this money, how about spending a couple hundred million here and a couple hundred million there quickly adds up then all the money is gone,” said Rep. Stan Saylor, (R), Appropriations Committee.
Democrats and the governor have once again prioritized historic investments in public education for the budget.
