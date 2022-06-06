Fire spreads in local industrial plant

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a Masury industrial plant after a machine caught fire and spread in the building.

Crews were called to Lee Industrial Properties on the 1400 block of Standard Avenue around 11 a.m.

Brookfield Fire Chief David Masirovits said the workers were able to extinguish most of the fire themselves before fire crews arrived.

Lots of smoke spread throughout the building and Masirovits said it could take some time to air it all out. He also said the machine that caught fire is a total loss and will cost the company over $600,000.

Several agencies responded to the fire, including Brookfield, Vienna, Hubbard, Hermitage and Sharon fire departments.

No one was injured in the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

