The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Interceptor'

By Caroline Bologna
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bu9BR_0g28pWjk00

“Interceptor” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new action drama premiered on Netflix on June 3 following a short theatrical release in Australia the week prior (and some not-so-great reviews). Starring Elsa Pataky, “Interceptor” tells the story of an Army captain tasked with defending a missile base in the Pacific against a coordinated terrorist attack. Pataky’s husband, Chris Hemsworth, makes a buzzy cameo appearance.

Most of the other films in the ranking area older non-Netflix movies. In second place, there’s the 2012 Marvel film “The Amazing Spider-Man” (the first of the two “The Amazing Spider-Man” movies, which joined the streaming service on June 1).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1lMg_0g28pWjk00
"Interceptor" on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Action fans also seem to be drawn to 2011’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” (No. 4 in the series) and the 2019 Jean-Claude Van Damme film “We Die Young.” The former also joined Netflix on June 1, along with “Mission: Impossible” and “Mission: Impossible II.”

A couple of trending comedies came to the streaming service at the start of the month as well. “Dumb and Dumber” and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” are both in the Top 6 right now.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter .

(Photo: HuffPost)

10. “RRR”﻿

9. “A Perfect Pairing” (Netflix)

8. “Senior Year” (Netflix)

7. “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”

6. “Dumb and Dumber”

5. “Disappearance at Clifton Hill”﻿

4. ﻿“We Die Young”

3. “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”

2. “The Amazing Spider-Man”﻿

1. “Interceptor” (Netflix)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

