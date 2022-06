Michigan is scheduled to have 13 official visitors on campus this weekend, including three who are ranked in the national Top 100 per the 247Sports Composite. The highest-ranked of the bunch is tight end Luke Hasz. The Bixby (Oklahoma) native is the only visitor who comes in already committed to another school. Hasz gave his verbal to Arkansas in January and still speaks highly of the Razorbacks. But Michigan offered in May and Hasz now wants to experience the school for himself.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO