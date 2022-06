It's Wednesday, which means the time has come for another dispatch from the Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a couple of rare discounts on Sonos speakers, with the Sonos Move and Sonos Roam currently down to $319 and $143, respectively. Both discounts mark the lowest price we've tracked for each portable speaker. Normally, the Move retails for $399, while the Roam goes for $179.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO