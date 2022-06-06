ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mexico releases 16 players & adds David Ochoa for Nations League games

By Lizzy Becherano
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Mexican national team is...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Liga MX announce first 14 players that will face MLS in All-Star Game

Liga MX have announced the first 14 players who will take part in 2022 All-Star game against MLS. The top players from both leagues will face off at Minnesota United's Allianz Field stadium on Wednesday, August 10. Headlining this first batch of players are the likes of Tigres striker Andre-Pierre...
MLS
90min

Who has completed the most passes in MLS during the 2022 season?

There are many different ways to play soccer but by far the most pleasing on the eye is keeping the ball. As the league has developed, MLS has gained a particular taste for possession soccer, with players now far more technically capable of playing out of the back and scoring team goals.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Lainez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nations League#Mexico#National Team#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

NE Revolution player Adam Buksa signs with RC Lens

Adam Buksa is headed to Ligue 1. The forward will join Racing Club de Lens at the opening of the transfer window after the New England Revolution agreed to transfer the player for an undisclosed fee. Buksa departs the Revolution after 29 goals and eight assists in 64 overall appearances,...
MLS
90min

90min

595
Followers
5K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy