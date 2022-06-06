Binghamton city police are investigating after the body of a Broome County woman was discovered last week in a creek behind a home at the Binghamton town line.

The Binghamton Police Detective Bureau Monday identified the deceased as 64-year-old Debra Scott of Johnson City.

Officials said an autopsy was conducted at a local hospital but the cause of death remains undetermined.

Binghamton Police responded at about 7:50 a.m. on June 2 to the area of 36 Bayless Ave. after receiving a report of a deceased female, police said.

The death investigation is ongoing, police said. Officials encouraged anyone with information to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton police investigating after body of Johnson City woman found in creek