Alliance, OH

Mount Union associate professor Beth Canfield-Simbro named Alliance school board member

By Canton Repository staff report
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
ALLIANCE – Beth Canfield-Simbro has been named the newest member of the Alliance City school board.

The board appointed her to the position last week. She will serve the remainder of Lori Kumler's term, which expires Dec. 31, 2023. Kumler, who joined the board in May 2021, resigned May 18 because she is moving to central Ohio to be closer to family.

“I am honored to represent our community on the school board,” Canfield-Sinbro said in a news release. “I am looking forward to learning more about our wonderful school district.”

Canfield-Simbro works at the University of Mount Union

Canfield-Simbro has taught at the University of Mount Union since 2004 and now works as an associate professor in the university's education department. She also holds positions on the Alliance Board of Health, the Alliance Community Pantry and is a troop leader for Girl Scouts 61727.

She earned a bachelor's degree from Wright State University and a master's degree and doctorate from Ohio State University.

Board President Elayne Dunlap said she is happy the board could maintain its connection and partnership with Mount Union. Kumler also had been a professor at Mount Union.

“As a school board, we have done everything we can to promote an environment that allows teachers to teach and students to learn," Dunlap said in the release. "Having a board that is knowledgeable on the education system is a big help with creating an environment that promotes learning and growing at high levels. Beth is an educator and a professor in the education department at Mount Union, along with being a parent of students in the district."

Canfield-Simbro is the second new member named to the Alliance school board in the past two months.

The board appointed Suzie Dennis in April. Dennis, a retired teacher, is serving the remainder of former board member Sally Ailes' term, which expires in December 2023. Ailes died on March 15.

IN THIS ARTICLE
