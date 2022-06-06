ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Stoldt, Nemeth claim All-Ohio Baseball First Team honors

By Times-Reporter Staff Report
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

Dover's Mason Stoldt and Harrison Central's Treston Nemeth were named to the First Team in Divisions I and III respectively as the All-Ohio Baseball teams were announced by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association on Monday.

Stoldt, a Walsh University commit, hit .427 with a .537 on base percentage and a .773 slugging percentage, five home runs and 28 runs batted in for the Crimson Tornadoes.

Nemeth, the Player of the Year in the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference in 4A and East District, recorded a .545/.657/.961 line with 42 hits, 36 RBIs, and five home runs along with 14 stolen bases.

New Philadelphia's Brenton Billman (batted .446 with nine doubles, one triple, one home run, 21 RBIs, and 21 runs scored and also went 3-3 on the pitcher's mound for the Quakers, with a 2.27 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 49.1 innings) was named to the Division II Second Team, while Sandy Valley's Kaiden Mastri (the Inter-Valley Conference North Player of the Year batted .266/.454/.646 with five home runs, 25 RBIs, and 27 runs scored) claimed Division III Second Team honors as did Hiland's Jeff Todaro (.397/.483/.608, three home runs, 33 RBIs, 18 runs) in Division IV.

Hiland's Nolan Yoder (.432/.516/.581, nine doubles, 23 RBIs, 35 runs) and Cody Yoder (.413/.472/.587, six doubles, one home run, 20 RBIs, 24 runs) were Honorable Mention selections in Division IV.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter:

The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

