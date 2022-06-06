ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

88 Days Until Kansas Football: Jared Casey's Second Act

By Kyle Davis
Blue Wings Rising
Blue Wings Rising
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tqyaw_0g28oqf100

The legend of Jared Casey continuing is good for Kansas football.

The player responsible for arguably the greatest Kansas football moment of 2021 doesn’t even show up in the box score.

Walk-on tight end Jared Casey caught the game-winning two-point conversion in Austin to stun Texas in overtime but he did not officially record any stats. No catches. No yards. And yet it started an obsession around Lawrence and Kansas football.

The redshirt freshman from Plainville, Kansas was the center of attention in Lawrence. Reporters couldn’t wait to talk to him and his parents. Applebees jumped at the chance to get him on TV as part of an NIL deal. He was the type of player fans couldn’t wait to celebrate and the dream scenario for what name, image, and likeness could provide.

Then he kept going. Four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown the next week at TCU. Four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown to end the season against West Virginia.

Casey was not a one-game wonder, and now we wait to see if there is a second act. His performance in the spring game this April led to quarterback Jalon Daniels reiterating that the best hands on the team belong to Casey.

We don’t know how big of a jump—if any—he will make this year. Only time will tell. But it would be incredibly fitting if Casey is one of the breakout stars of 2022 as Kansas as a program tries to break out of its decade-plus-long slump. The parallels between program and player aren’t hard to find.

The recent history of Kansas football features known names from football-rich places that failed to deliver. Dayne Crist and Jake Heaps were bringing Notre Dame and BYU-level arm talent. Daylon Charlot caught passes on a title-winning Alabama team. Charlie Weis was bringing Patriots pedigree and Les Miles a national championship ring. This is not to say that the Jayhawks shouldn’t have taken those shots and shouldn’t in the future (at least on the players—I think we’re ok without the next Weis or Miles).

But Kansas is in the midst of one of the more optimistic offseasons with a coach that dominated away from the limelight in Wisconsin and Buffalo, New York; a quarterback whose other offers were Middle Tennessee State, Bryant, Army, and Eastern Washington; and hometown running back.

Then there’s Casey, the Kansas native in the underdog role for an underdog team that might finally have the competency and plan that the flashy predecessors lacked.

He won’t—and shouldn’t—be the most talented or most productive player on the team. But he can serve as the heart of the team and the feel-good story that helps strengthen the bond between the program and a new generation of fans.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
City
Washington, KS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Kansas Football
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
City
Plainville, KS
State
West Virginia State
City
Buffalo, KS
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names Surprise Contender For 2022 Season

For the past few years, Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas have been the most competitive teams in the Big 12. According to ESPN's Matt Miller, there's a surprise team in the Big 12 that could be a handful this fall. "Looking at the Kansas State 2023 draft...
MANHATTAN, KS
holtonrecorder.net

Bruce named Alumnus of the Year

The legacy of the late Carl Bruce was education, as evidenced by his years as a teacher and administrator for Kansas City USD 500 and the honor paid him by the district in naming the school where he’d served as a principal for 18 years after him. But before...
HOLTON, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Weis
Person
Jake Heaps
Great Bend Post

Two 13-year-olds enter plea for murder at Kansas park

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Five young teenagers including two 13-year-olds who are charged in a Kansas man's shooting death pleaded not guilty in juvenile court to first-degree murder. Court documents say the teenagers pleaded Monday. Three of the suspects who pleaded Monday are 14-years-old. A hearing for a sixth...
KSNT News

Deaths, injuries on Kansas highways Wednesday

KANSAS (KSNT) – Wednesday was a deadly day for at least two on Kansas highways. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening that a child had died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash. A vehicle the child was driving in rolled over near Rossville after leaving the road, causing the death. […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Applebees#Nil#Tcu
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Tornado strikes KC around 1:30 am

Last night I announced that I am retiring from my TV career on December 1, 2022. It was a very heavy, deeply emotional day. After the 10 p.m. newscast we were tracking a raging line of thunderstorm crossing the Nebraska/Kansas border north of Manhattan, Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for the KC metro area during the 10 p.m. newscast on KSHB-41. A line of thunderstorms approached KC at 1 a.m. Let's take a look:
KCTV 5

Kansas gas prices hit record high Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas hit a record high in gas prices on Wednesday. AAA reports the average price for unleaded gas is $4.56 per gallon. Meanwhile, the Capital City is among the cities with the lowest prices in Northeast Kansas at $4.51 per gallon - 2 cents higher than the AAA average.
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Star Honcho Mike Fannin Busted Again For DUI

The leader of the Kansas City Star has fallen on hard times yet again. A recent JoCo DUI bust hit the news today but, strangely, local media outlets are politely ignoring the drama. We don't blame them. The Star really isn't the paper it was years ago and there's no...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Army
nbc15.com

Beloit City Manager stepping down; returning to Kansas

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s no place like home for Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther, who revealed Monday night that she plans to step down from her role to take a similar one in Kansas. “While we value and take great pride in being members of the Beloit...
BELOIT, WI
tonyskansascity.com

Mahomes' Whataburger Opens In The Dotte

This is the most uninteresting news of the day that doesn't impact that lives who local who refuse to partake in greasy heart-clogging food. Already this morning the event is earning more new coverage than any other local issue. Check traffic news about the car glut that WILL create a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Blue Wings Rising

Blue Wings Rising

Kansas City, KS
147
Followers
180
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Kansas Jayhawk athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/kansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy