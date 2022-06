The Mississippi District Exchange Clubs will hold its 101st annual Convention at the Courtyard by Marriott in Oxford. The convention will be held June 17-19. The Mississippi District, which consists of more than 600 members in 29 clubs across the state, is part of the National Exchange Club, a 111-year-old service organization, focusing on youth, community service, Americanism and the prevention of child abuse.

OXFORD, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO