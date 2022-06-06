ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee basketball to play in Barclays Center for Hall of Fame Invitational

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Tennessee basketball is heading back to New York for the 2022-23 season.

Tennessee will play Maryland on Dec. 11 as part of the Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Ticket information, game times and television details will be released at a later date.

"We're excited to play in another Hall of Fame event," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said in a school release. "This will be our fourth in five years, and Tennessee fans have always traveled well to see us play really strong opponents in big-time cities and venues. I've got great respect for Maryland's basketball tradition as well as Kevin Willard and his staff. And playing in New York City is always a special opportunity."

It will be the first time since the 1984-85 season that the Vols will face the Terrapins, who they have a 2-2 record against.

ONE MORE YEAR: Santiago Vescovi returning to Tennessee basketball after going through NBA Draft process

ANOTHER YEAR AS A VOL: Josiah-Jordan James returning to Tennessee basketball for senior season

The Hall of Fame Invitational will also feature Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech, Iona vs. St. Bonaventure and UMass vs. Hofstra. The trip to New York will be a homecoming for rising sophomore Zakai Zeigler, who grew up on Long Island.

Tennessee is 3-1 in events hosted by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Last season, the Vols lost to then-No. 5 Villanova before beating then-No. 18 and eventual national runner-up North Carolina at the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Connecticut.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball to play in Barclays Center for Hall of Fame Invitational

