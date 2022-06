PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Facebook Page is getting noticed after acknowledging Pride Month in a recent post. The post, added on June 1, read, “During the month of June, the Marine Corps takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.” It also featured a helmet with rainbow-colored bullets.

PARRIS ISLAND, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO