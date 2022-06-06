ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

IN Focus: Lawmakers discuss local inflation relief

By Ian Sloan
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana continues to feel the impact of high gas prices and record high inflation across the economy. Now, state lawmakers are considering local ways to bring relief to Hoosiers.

With the busy summer travel season just beginning, the price for gas is hitting $5 per gallon in some parts of the state. That’s led to more calls for action, including a possible suspension of Indiana’s gas tax. Indiana lawmakers are also discussing another potential tax refund – on top of the $125 automatic refund made to Hoosiers already this year. Many Democratic lawmakers want to see every Hoosier receive $100 to ease the effects of inflation.

“The public is asking for it,” State Rep. Greg Porter (D – Indianapolis) said. “We cannot continue to as I said before keep our head in the sand when it comes to this, when revenues are continuing to grow.”

State projections show Indiana could soon surpass a $6 billion surpluss.

“We have the money,” Rep. Porter said. “We just have to have the political will to give back to Hoosiers here in the state of Indiana.”

Although Republican lawmakers didn’t comment on the latest proposals for wide-ranging relief, House Speaker Todd Huston (R) has floated the idea of a tax refund. He says he’s conerned about the ripple effect rising costs will have across the growing Indiana economy.

“All these inflationary pressures are going to be in the next budget,” Speaker Huston said. “Everybody’s already coming to us. The cost of road projects is up 50% in the last three months.”

Meanwhile, Governor Eric Holcomb (R) is set to release an inflation relief plan for the state. He says that should be announced sometime early this month, after reviewing the May revenue numbers.

WISH-TV

Where to find regular gas for less than $5 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Only nine Indiana counties on Tuesday still had the average price of under $5 for a gallon of regular, GasBuddy reports show. Meanwhile, Indiana’s average rose to a record high for a seventh consecutive day, hitting $5.24 a gallon as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. That price was 5 cents more than Monday, 48 cents more than a week ago, $1.02 cents more than a week ago, and $2.18 more than a year ago. Indiana’s average soared above $5 on Monday.
WIBC.com

Report: Indiana Could Have Summer Blackouts

STATEWIDE–If you want to stay at home more, you could be dealing with summer blackouts in Indiana. A report from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) shows the power grid faces a risk of disruption from a combination of drought, heat, potential cyber-attacks, geopolitical conflicts, and supply chain problems.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Constitutional Carry Laws gaining popularity in last 7 years

INDIANAPOLIS — Right now, there are 21 so called "constitutional carry" states nationwide. The number will grow to 23 by the time Indiana’s permitless carry law goes into effect. In March, Indiana lawmakers passed a law allowing law-abiding Hoosiers 18 and older to open or conceal carry a...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

AG announces $507M for Indiana communities in opioid settlements

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita on Wednesday announced a $507 million settlement with drug companies to help Hoosiers struggling with the effects of the opioid epidemic. The settlement is part of a $26 billion agreement settling allegations of 46 states and many local governments against four companies:...
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Indiana Students, Teachers Demand Gun-Safety Steps

Teachers and students from across Indiana will march in Indianapolis on Saturday to demand action on preventing gun violence. The event is part of the national March for Our Lives protest, with similar actions in cities across the state and country this weekend. Randy Harrison, vice president of the Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
Greg Porter
Eric Holcomb
wamwamfm.com

Indiana Gas Prices Showing Largest Increase

Indiana has had the largest gas price increase of any state in the last month. GasBuddy says the statewide average is $5.24. That’s up more than a dollar from a month ago. The cheapest gas in the state is in Evansville where its around $4.29.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Tackling the dropping rate of students attending higher education

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Just 53% of high school graduates from the class of 2020 pursued higher education beyond high school. That’s according to data from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. The Commission met Thursday at Indiana State University. How to address a decline in the college-going rate was among the topics discussed. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana AG announces 'historic' $507 million opioid settlement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana has received $507 million as part of a historic opioid settlement, according to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. “Today marks a milestone victory in our battle against drug addiction,” Attorney General Rokita said. “This scourge has inflicted such unspeakable pain on so many Hoosiers."
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana announces SportsTech HQ

Indianapolis has earned a reputation for hosting major sporting events. Now, there is an effort to grow Indiana’s brand as a sports tech destination. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. and Indiana Sports Corp have launched a new nonprofit organization, SportsTech HQ. The partners say the initiative was developed to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

New Technology From Purdue To Prevent Potholes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Potholes are always a big problem for Indiana’s roads with the constant rising and falling of temperatures during the cold winter months. Potholes form when water seeps into small cracks in the pavement of roads, then freezes and expands causing the pavement to crumble and form a large hole in that can damage your car if you hit it just right.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

From the Farm: Illinois Crop progress reports

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “Stu, most of the people that are in our sample for that are in the Farm Service Agency, the county executive directors for almost every county are in our sample and we really appreciate it when they tell us about current conditions in their county,” Schleusener said. “We also have other […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

Indiana Board of Education introduces new K-12 learning standards

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Board of Education has approved some new learning standards. This includes new K-12 standards in science and computer science. The education board says they are similar to previous ones, but there's a new increased focus on active student engagement. The board also approved...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Risk of rolling blackouts in Indiana with summer heat

Kristen Eskow investigates if Indiana could see power outages this summer. Risk of rolling blackouts in Indiana with summer …. Shelbyville men net catfish with adult toy in stomach …. Hoosiers could get $225 payment under governor’s …. Thursdays on the Mall. Indiana Humanities Novel Conversations. Where is Sherman?...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Indiana's red flag law under fire

Indiana's red flag law deemed more lenient than most - find out why that is. Indiana's red flag law is under fire for some "loopholes" in its language. Loopholes that many believe make it easier for dangerous people to get weapons back into their hands.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

