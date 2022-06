CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The City of Cheyenne recently announced that Mayor Patrick Collins is seeking applications for membership on the Planning Commission. There are currently two unexpired positions which need to be filled, with one term ending 12/31/22 and the other ending 12/31/24. Those appointed will serve the remainder of the existing term and be granted priority consideration to fill the following three year term after that.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO