Chicago, IL

Lunchbreak: Crab Cakes

By Kristina Miller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrab Cakes with Roasted Vegetables and Lemon Mustard Cream. Combine all ingredients except crab meat and panko bread crumbs. Add lump crab, and panko to the mix and gently mix. Add jumbo crab and mix gently. Portion into 3.5 oz cakes, after portioned dust with a sprinkle of panko...

