Raymond James Lowers BRP Price Target As Supply Chain Snags
Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello lowered the price target on BRP Inc DOOO DOO to C$135 from C$146 and maintained a Strong...www.benzinga.com
Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello lowered the price target on BRP Inc DOOO DOO to C$135 from C$146 and maintained a Strong...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0