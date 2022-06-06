ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Raymond James Lowers BRP Price Target As Supply Chain Snags

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello lowered the price target on BRP Inc DOOO DOO to C$135 from C$146 and maintained a Strong...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Keybanc cut Coupa Software Incorporated COUP price target from $125 to $100. Coupa Software shares rose 0.9% to $72.74 in pre-market trading. SVB Leerink reduced Vincerx Pharma, Inc. VINC price target from $19 to $6. Vincerx Pharma shares rose 1.1% to close at $1.83 on Monday. Jefferies boosted the price...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $61M Of 4 Stocks

US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Ford The Cheapest Stock In The Market?

CNBC screened stocks in search of the cheapest buying opportunities in the market, and Ford Motor Co F topped the list. What To Know: To qualify as one of the cheapest stocks in the market in the aforementioned search, a stock must have a forward price-to-earnings multiple below 17.38. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ford is currently trading around 6.6 times forward earnings.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brp#Price Action#Doo#Brp Inc Dooo#Tsx
Benzinga

Pfizer And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US stock futures traded mixed this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says This Will Be Tesla's 'Best Product Ever'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that he believes the hotly anticipated Cybertruck would be the electric vehicle maker’s best product ever. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur made the claim in response to a Twitter post that shares a short clip of a Cybertruck. The 22-second...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum And 'Dozens Of Others' To Be Classified As Commodities, According To New Crypto Legislation

A major element of the Responsible Financial Innovation Act introduced to the U.S. Senate today is the classification of Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and a plethora of cryptocurrencies as commodities. Over the past few days, a leaked version of the bill raised eyebrows, in particular, the status and under whom the jurisdiction of these cryptocurrencies will be.
Benzinga

Why Exxon Mobil Looks Set For All-Time Highs As Gas Prices Soar

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM was shooting up more than 4% higher on Tuesday after two analysts raised their price targets on the stock. The energy sector has enjoyed a bull market recently while the general markets have experienced a great deal of volatility, with the S&P entering into a bear market in mid-March, when the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) crossed below the 200-day SMA.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $3M Of 3 Penny Stocks

US stock futures traded lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cruise Prices Are Falling: Is It Still Too Early To Buy Carnival, Royal Caribbean & Norwegian Stock?

Cruise stock investors haven’t gotten the rebound they were hoping for in 2022 on the heels of a horrendous 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, Bank of America analyst Andrew Didora said Wednesday that 2023 is now looking like an increasingly difficult environment for Carnival Corp. CCL, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH as well.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 126 companies set new 52-week lows. Amazon.com AMZN was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Kinetik Holdings KNTK was the biggest loser...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$53M Bitcoin Shorts Liquidated In 1 Hour After Apex Coin Sharply Rises

Bitcoin BTC/USD short positions saw $53.21 million in liquidations over a one-hour period during the early hours of Wednesday. What Happened: According to data from CoinGlass, the massive short BTC liquidations followed a sudden sharp move up by the leading digital asset. According to data from Benzinga Pro, BTC rose...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Texas Roadhouse

Within the last quarter, Texas Roadhouse TXRH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Texas Roadhouse has an average price target of $99.86 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $87.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Amazon May Trade After The Stock Split

Amazon.com, Inc’s AMZN 20-for-1 stock split, announced earlier in March, came into effect on Monday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Amazon’s options will also be split in the same ratio as the stock split. “So, if you owned one call contract, now you own 20 call contracts,” he added.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For June 9, 2022

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 35.09% at $1.29. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 9.60% at $4.52. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 7.73% at $1.67. Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 7.50% at $0.37. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 6.92% at $3.63. Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Stocks Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
48K+
Followers
139K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy