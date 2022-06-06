ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Celebrity Chef Taco Series at Los Chingones

 3 days ago

For the past few months, Chef Troy Guard has hosted a number of celebrity chefs for his Celebrity chef Taco Series at Los Chingones and for the month of June, Chef Fanahl from Gque BBQ has the featured taco of the month.

Each month a new celebrity chef creates their signature taco and a $1 from every taco goes toward a charity of the current celebrity chef’s choice.

Chef Ganahl from Gque BBQ is June’s Celebrity Chef. Chef Ganahl’s taco is the Barbacoa Taco with salpicon salsa featuring slow braised barbacoa and salpicon salsa with cucumber, radish, red onion, habanero, cilantro, and lime topped with sour cream on a corn tortilla

Chef Ganahl’s charity of choice, A Precious Child , assists children and families facing difficult life challenges such as abuse and neglect, crisis situations and poverty.

