It’s the question every Star Wars fan has been waiting to get answered:. When the heck are we getting more The Mandalorian?. The final episode of Season 2 premiered in late 2020, and since then, dedicated viewers have been waiting to find out when they would get to continue the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu. They got a little appetizer to tide them over when The Book of Boba Fett basically paused its entire storyline for like two episodes to catch up with Mando and Baby Yoda. But then that series ended without any clear indication of when or where The Mandalorian would return.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO