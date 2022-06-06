ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Morbius Returned To Theaters, Thanks To Social Media Buzz, But Things Didn't Go As Planned

By Sean O&#039;Connell
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

Ever since it was released, Jared Leto’s Morbius has been receiving an unusual amount of attention in the form of social media memes. Sometimes, the stem from Matt Smith’s bizarre dances in the film (one of which he performs after turning into a vampire). Other times, the lean into the idea of Morbin Time, a concept that Morbius fans – well, “fans” – dreamed up that really has stuck on Twitter and TikTok. Sensing an opportunity to capitalize on the buzz, Sony put Morbius back into theaters over the weekend, aiming to add more to the film’s domestic take. And they did… just, not as much as they likely were hoping to do.

Going up against the juggernaut that is Top Gun: Maverick , which won the box office weekend for its second frame and stacked up enormous amounts of cash, Daniel Espinosa’s Morbius managed a measly $300,000 across 1,037 theaters, amounting to $289 per location (according to The Numbers ). The rerelease wasn’t able to crack the Top 10, and finished behind the new David Cronenberg and Kristen Stewart film Crimes of the Future , Sandra Bullock’s The Lost City (in its 11th weekend), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore … which is available to stream on HBO Max .

Morbius deserves more than that. While our own Eric Eisenberg hated the movie and said so in his review , the film is far better than the Rotten Tomatoes score suggests, which is why the Critics’ score is 17%, and the audience rating is 71%. Perhaps Sony was hoping that the hype that Morbius gets on social media would translate into tickets sold, even if people were heading back to theaters to goof on the movie. But the numbers suggest that people chose to stay home.

That didn’t stop Morbius’ online army from mobilizing in the face of the rerelease. Even better, Morbius star Jared Leto played along, suggesting that he was reading a script for a sequel when he got caught on camera.

See more

It doesn’t look good for a Morbius sequel. Even after the rerelease, the Spider-Man spinoff film, which is part of Sony’s larger Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (or SPUMC), sits at $73.6 million in the U.S., and $163 million worldwide. This is a massive downturn from the $856 million earned by Venom in 2018, and the $501 million earned by Venom: Let There Be Carnage worldwide. These numbers could be troubling for Sony as they seek to establish a separate universe that doesn’t have Spider-Man in it.

Sony’s next effort in that universe will be Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web, aiming for a 2023 release date. If you are unfamiliar with the character, we made a list of interesting facts about her . We also dove into some speculation on who Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney might be playing in the movie . Let’s just hope Sony makes a great movie, so the SPUMC can get back on track.

Comments / 1

Related
Cinemablend

Con Air: 5 Things That Don't Make Sense About The '90s Action Flick

I can't even count how many times I have watched the 1997 action flick Con Air over the course of the past 25 years. Sure, there have been a dozen or so times where I’ve made a conscious decision to watch Nicolas Cage, in one of his best movies, try to prevent a zany group of convicts from escaping the country, but the number of times I've caught bits and pieces of it on cable has to be in the triple-digits at this point.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Cruise Has Two Movies in the Netflix Top 10

The world is riding high on Tom Cruise, perhaps higher than ever before. The longtime Hollywood icon just delivered the biggest hit of his career with Top Gun: Maverick, which is continuing to break box office records heading into its third weekend. Cruise is on the brains of movie fans everywhere, resulting in an increased popularity for his movies on streaming services. As of Wednesday, Cruise has not one, but two films in the Netflix Top 10.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Espinosa
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Jared Leto
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Tom Cruise refused to allow Top Gun sequel to debut on streaming: ‘I make movies for the big screen’

Tom Cruise has confirmed that he never considered releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming first, despite Covid delaying the film’s intended release date. The new action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 May.Speaking on Wednesday (18 May) at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Deadpool 3: Marvel Studios Confirms Major Casting for MCU Crossover

It's been three years since Disney officially acquired the Fox brand and the House of Mouse's first order of business was to bring the Merc with a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As it stands, very little is known about the third Deadpool film starring Ryan Reynolds other than the fact that it'll acknowledge the first two films as canon and retain its tone, making it the first R-rated MCU project.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Buzz#Theaters#Tiktok#Rotten Tomatoes#Critics
IndieWire

Jason Bateman and Julia Garner Debunk ‘Ozark’ Finale Fan Theories, Pitch Ideas for Spinoff

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “Ozark” Season 4, Part 2, including the ending in the series finale.] History has proven that when a series finale fades to black, there’s going to be some fans trying their hardest to figure out what it all means. However, “Ozark” creator Chris Mundy felt the final moment of the popular Netflix drama was, to him, “pretty unambiguous.” While some fans believe young Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), son of lakeside criminal kingpins Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney), shot down the cookie jar full of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
SFGate

Box Office: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Smoking Competition With Stunning Projected 33% Drop

Tom Cruise is king at the domestic box office once again. Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was co-financed and coproduced by Skydance, is soaring to the top of the charts for its second weekend of release, drawing in a commanding $25 million on Friday from 4,751 locations. After enjoying the widest domestic opening last weekend with 4,732 North American cinemas, “Maverick” actually added 19 more for its sophomore outing.
MOVIES
E! News

The New Resident Evil Trailer Is the Stuff of Nightmares

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. The Umbrella Corporation is out for blood. The new trailer for Netflix's Resident Evil dropped June 6 and it promises plenty of zombies, drama and horrifying monsters. And we mean very horrifying. "They said the world would end in 2036," a...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix’s New Trailer Looks Dope As Hell

When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
108K+
Followers
33K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy