Atlanta, GA

5 luxury communities for older adults to check out around Atlanta

By Lesly Gregory
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

When retirement beckons, and you’re considering...

www.ajc.com

atlantaagentmagazine.com

Atlanta build-to-rent landlord picks up 820 new homes

Atlanta-based single-family rental landlord Quinn Residences has acquired five communities with 820 homes in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina, as well as Tennessee, which represents a new market for the company. In Georgia, Quinn acquired Dorchester Place in Covington, which is its eighth property in the state. The community includes...
ATLANTA, GA
justshortofcrazy.com

Discover 9 Reasons to Visit the Foodie Paradise of Brookhaven, GA

Located just 19 miles northeast of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and just ten miles from downtown Atlanta you’ll find the foodie paradise of Brookhaven. Brookhaven is comprised of distinct neighborhoods, many with historical significance dating back to the 1800s, It is reminiscent of a laid-back smaller town with...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
thecitymenus.com

Old Chicago Pizza Sharpsburg Construction Pending

Dhruv Patel, Ronak Patel, and Suresh Kumar, Owners of Shiv Restaurant Management, L.L.C.., signed a five-unit agreement in October 2017. At that time they planned to bring an Old Chicago location to Coweta County, Georgia. Construction plans were uncovered today for a new restaurant to be built at Fischer Crossing in Sharpsburg adjacent to Jim N’ Nicks.
SHARPSBURG, GA
Axios Atlanta

How much metro Atlanta homebuyers overpaid

The pandemic inflated metro Atlanta housing prices by 58% above the trend line, making the region one of the country's most overvalued markets, a new analysis finds.Why it matters: Bloated costs are making homeownership less attainable, and current owners are facing a "reckoning" when it comes to declining home values, experts say.By the numbers: The expected average home value in metro Atlanta stood at $232,867 in April, but the actual sales price was an average of $367,946, economists at two Florida universities say.The big picture: Atlanta is one of 15 metro areas where home prices are inflated by 50% or...
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays on the River Restaurant Atlanta, GA Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and in search of fresh, high quality seafood it would be a great idea to try out this restaurant. There are a lot of seafood lovers out there and with that the demand for seafood continues to increase. Though there are a lot of seafood restaurants in the Atlanta area, there aren’t as many restaurants that offer fresh seafood with a variety of options. Being so into reviews, when my father originally told me about this restaurant my first reaction was to take a look at the google reviews and when I did I noticed that Rays on the River had a 4.6 star rating that included over 6K reviews. These customers raved about how exceptional the view of the restaurant was and how delicious the food has been. When I arrived to the restaurant I also noticed the beautiful view of the river that surrounded it. Not only that but the wait staff had been extremely friendly and seated us in a timely matter. The dish that I ordered consisted of well seasoned scallops, fresh fish, lobster tail, with fresh broccoli on the side and boy was I impressed by the taste of everything and how well they presented the dish. Some other popular dishes that the server spoke of included Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, Sunday Brunch, Calamari, and for dessert, Key Lime Pie. Overall, visiting Rays on the River was an amazing experience and changed my love for seafood for forever.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

County commissioners reveal early plans for aging Gwinnett Place Mall

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County has plans to redevelop Gwinnett Place Mall with a vision of making it a center for people to live, work, eat and shop. The county purchased 93 acres of land that covers much of the struggling mall and parking lot. Plans are to develop the land into an active center with retail, office and housing space.
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best bottomless brunch deals in Atlanta

What’s brunch without Mimosas? On the weekends, every hour is happy hour. Say bottoms up and get your booze fix at some of the best bottomless brunch deals in Atlanta. For $55 you can get bottomless brunch and one hour of complimentary house mimosas on Sundays. Garden Parc offers a wide variety of Cajun food and guests can enjoy live music along with your meal. Bottomless brunch begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 3:15 p.m. Book your spot online.
ATLANTA, GA
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
Ash Jurberg

The actress giving millions of dollars to the Atlanta community

In the late 80s and early '90s, Jami Gertz was one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. She starred in movies such as Sixteen Candles, The Lost Boys, and Less than Zero. But now, she may be better known for charitable donations. Together with her husband, Antony Ressler, Jami has donated millions to organizations in Atlanta and across the United States.
ATLANTA, TX
atlantaonthecheap.com

City of Stonecrest hosts a Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom

The City of Stonecrest will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 4 to 9 p.m. It is FREE to attend. The event takes place at the Southeast Athletic Complex, located at 5845 Hillvale Rd., Lithonia, GA 30058. Come to shop with local vendors and enjoy great...
LITHONIA, GA
CBS 46

High inflation leaves Atlanta family with only $50 a month to live

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the price at the pump goes up, there’s no doubt that consumer confidence goes down. Most in metro Atlanta are now paying anywhere from $4.19 to $4.69 a gallon. “It’s rough, it’s rough. I’m fortunate, but I can’t imagine what it’s like for people...
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

