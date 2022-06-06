ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Iowa Gilda’s Club Offering Support Groups This Week

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 3 days ago

Gilda’s Club of Davenport, Iowa is offering support groups this week!. Support groups are being offered as a hybrid model. For hybrid groups,...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
QuadCities.com

Davenport Public Library Hosting Talk By Founder Of Clock Inc. TONIGHT

The founder of Clock, Inc. will be featured in a presentation on Thursday, June 9th at Davenport Public Library’s Main Library at 6:30pm. Chase Norris grew up in a small town outside of Peoria, IL. After graduating from Eastern Illinois University in 2014 with his bachelor’s in psychology, he came out as female to male transgender & began his medical transition. In 2015, Chase accepted a position at Western Illinois University in Moline, IL as a counselor education graduate student. During Chase’s internship, he started that organization’s very first LGBT+ group at his internship site, which prompted the start of Chase opening Clock, Inc.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Check Out Yoga And Stories Friday At VanderVeer Park In Davenport

This summer the library is bringing yoga and stories to Vander Veer Park! Bring your yoga mat or a towel and join us near the playground. Afterwards we’ll have a fun craft and selected items available for check out from the OWL (Outreach Wheeled Library). Best for ages 4-10. This program will be held outdoors. In the case of inclement weather, it will be in the canceled.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Three Rock Island Principals Promoted To Grants And Teaching Departments

The Board of Education approved new appointments of three principals at the Special Meeting on Wednesday, June 1:. Lance Clark was named as Assistant Director of Grants, Assessment and Accountability. Recently, Mr. Clark has served as Principal of Frances Willard Elementary since 2016. As an administrator, Lance established a data-driven atmosphere. and led the Frances Willard School team from “Lowest Performing” rating to “Commendable” performance rating on the Illinois School Report Card. Frances Willard was also recognized as the first elementary school to pilot and implement Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program. Previously, he served as an elementary principal for 3 years at a neighboring school district.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Western Illinois University Releases New Covid Protocols For Students And Staff

Please find the latest updates and information regarding COVID-19 protocols at Western Illinois University. Effective Wednesday, May 18, 2022, face coverings are now optional on WIU’s campuses* (see exceptions below). All members of the University community are still expected to keep a face covering available, and are expected to comply with a request to wear a face covering.
MACOMB, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Health
Davenport, IA
Society
Davenport, IA
Health
QuadCities.com

Gabriella Torres Art Exhibit Shines In Clinton TONIGHT

Gabriella Torres is an abstract visual artist living and working in Clinton, Iowa. This summer, she is creating an outdoor public art exhibit in downtown Clinton that will run from June through September. The exhibit, designed to be a large-scale abstract forest of art, consists of 12 abstract paintings suspended in custom frames designed by local woodworker, Tim Fuller, that range in size from 4 to 10 feet. This project, partially funded by the Iowa Arts Council, aims to create an immersive art experience to promote the arts in Clinton and to attract visitors from the surrounding area.
CLINTON, IA
QuadCities.com

This Week’s Iowa And Illinois Pet Of The Week Is…

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. This week’s Pet of the Week is… actually a whole bunch of kitties!. June is Adopt A Shelter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Cancer#Charity#Club Of Davenport#Zoom
QuadCities.com

Find Some Fun For Your Week With The Illinois And Iowa FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Quad-Cities Pridefest Kicks Off TODAY!

Join a community celebration to empower and bring awareness to the lives of the LGBTQ+ and its Allies!. Enjoy a weekend of Live music, Drag Shows, Pyro, Burlesque and much more while visiting local merchants vendors and also check out some great organizations in the QC that will be present.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
QuadCities.com

Rock Island Artists’ Market Kicks Off Season This Sunday

The first Rock Island Artists’ Market of the 2022 season is taking place this Sunday, June 12th from 12 to 5 pm in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th Street, Rock Island, IL. This outdoor event is free to the public, and family friendly. Shoppers can expect to find a variety of mediums represented, including painting, ceramics, jewelry and clothing design, furniture, woodworking, metal sculpture, outdoor furniture and more.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Artist Gabriella Torres Presenting Outdoor Public Art Exhibit In Clinton, Iowa

Gabriella Torres is an abstract visual artist living and working in Clinton, Iowa. This summer, she is creating an outdoor public art exhibit in downtown Clinton that will run from June through September. The exhibit, designed to be a large-scale abstract forest of art, consists of 12 abstract paintings suspended in custom frames designed by local woodworker, Tim Fuller, that range in size from 4 to 10 feet. This project, partially funded by the Iowa Arts Council, aims to create an immersive art experience to promote the arts in Clinton and to attract visitors from the surrounding area.
CLINTON, IA
QuadCities.com

Davenport School’s Memorial To Breasia Terrell Unveiled Today

Students at Davenport’s Monroe Elementary School will be unveiling a special memorial to the late Breasia Terrell at 3 p.m. today at the school. Last fall, with her mother’s blessing, students began creating a memorial to Terrell. Green Thumbers on Brady St in Davenport donated a healthy young maple tree and our friends from One Eight helped to get it into the ground. This spring, the non-profit, Project 15:12, provided funding for a beautiful stone bench engraved in Breasia’s honor and the boulders lining the perimeter.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Iowa Job Seekers! IowaWORKS Hosting Opportunity Knocks Monday

Hotel Blackhawk – Hiring for housekeeping, maintenance, bartenders, and servers. Katun Corporation – Hiring for shippers. Bally’s Quad Cities – Hiring for IT, dealers, food service, casino host, hotel front desk, slot technician, and housekeepers. Tyson Fresh Meats – Hiring for general production, maintenance, premium, and...
IOWA STATE
QuadCities.com

Iowa Yoga Fans! Check Out Yoga And Stories In The Park At VanderVeer This Week

The Davenport Public Library will be holding Yoga and Stories Fridays in June |Vander Veer Park at 10am. This summer the library is bringing yoga and stories to Vander Veer Park! Bring your yoga mat or a towel and join us near the playground. Afterwards we’ll have a fun craft and selected items available for check out from the OWL (Outreach Wheeled Library). Best for ages 4-10. This program will be held outdoors. In the case of inclement weather, it will be in the canceled.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Iowa Businesses seek employees at IowaWORKS job fairs

IowaWORKS, has announced a series of hiring events for the week of May 30, virtually and in Muscatine, Iowa. Wednesday, June 1 – Home Base Iowa – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – This virtual Job Fair is an opportunity for veterans and their spouses to meet virtually with employers across the state about the wide variety of opportunities available.
MUSCATINE, IA
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy