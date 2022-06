A 23-year-old Toms River man was charged with vehicular homicide in a high-speed crash that killed another motorist in Lakewood earlier this year, authorities said Wednesday. Alejandro Huerta-Arias was driving north on Madison Avenue at an average speed of 91 mph — more than double the posted 40 mph limit — when his Infiniti G35 slammed into a Chevrolet Impala driven by Mark Mandel, who was making a left-hand turn onto Courtney Road shortly after 8 a.m. on March 9, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

