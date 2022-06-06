Clifford Nelson Middleton — Service 6/9/22 1 P.M.

Dennis “Den” G. Pinson of Hot Springs Village Arkansas, formerly of DeSoto, passed away Sunday (6/5), he was 70 years old. Visitation for Dennis “Den” Pinson will be Friday (6/10) morning from 10 until 11:30 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto. The funeral services will...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man with a medical issue plunged his car into creek in north Dallas this evening. Police received a call around 6:30 p.m. to Park Central Drive at LBJ Freeway. Officers said that a man was in his car, passed out, stopped on Park Central Drive.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly starting a house fire that killed his half-brother with special needs. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, 32-year-old Robert Harrison Johnson IV was charged with murder. Officials initially were dispatched on May 18 to the home in the 11300 block of County […]
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide investigation. On Monday, May 9, 2022, at approximately 12:04 am, Dallas Police were dispatched to 2727 W. Jefferson Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, Eric Montez, 25, lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
A 58-year-old female, from Greenville, Texas, riding a 2017 Harley Davidson Trike, entered the 2800 block of NE Loop 286 from a private drive and lost control. A woman is dead after an accident on Loop 286 on Tuesday. Paris Police responded to a fatality accident in the 2800 block...
Texarkana police responded to the scene, and the body was sent to Dallas to be autopsied. The body was identified as male, but an identity has not been determined, and no other details have been released.
Greenville Firefighters responded to a 15-acre grass fire at FM 499 and FM 118. Crews discovered a vehicle burning and located a deceased individual near the vehicle. Greenville Police and the Fire Marshal were then requested to respond. They have disclosed no other information, but the investigation is continuing.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County deputies responded to robbery at 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning that had occurred at a convenience store located in the 11400 block of Highway 64 near Tyler. Deputies were informed upon arrival that a suspect entered the store armed with a handgun that he pointed at the employee and […]
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle died after a deer hit the bike Friday night. Ailene K. White, 47, died at a Plano hospital on Saturday. According to the DPS crash report, White was a passenger on a 2015 Harley Davidson,...
FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman and three children remain hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle that was involved in a crash while they were waiting to cross a street in Fort Worth. Police were called to the intersection of McCart Avenue and Sycamore School Road in...
TEXARKANA, Texas -- Texarkana police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon by a city mowing crew. Police have not said if the body was male or female. It was found along Swampoodle Creek, which is just north of New Boston Road. The body was sent to Dallas,...
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified Ms. Farrar, of Whitney, Texas, as the individual who led authorities on a chase from the Hill County area into Limestone County. Shortly after 11 a.m. on June 7, a sheriff’s deputy observed the driver of...
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Courthouse has reopened after it was evacuated Tuesday after a threatening phone call and text message were sent. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the incident started at around 9 a.m. The main courthouse and annex buildings were evacuated as a result.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two women were hospitalized in Dallas after an altercation led to a shooting on Greenville Avenue.Police said that on June 5, 2022 at about 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from 3600 Greenville Avenue.When they arrived, they learned that the female suspect had gotten into a "disturbance" with the two victims and shot them.Both victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.The suspect is still at large, and the investigation is ongoing.
A Dallas man who stole a car, ran a red light and then killed someone has pleaded guilty to a murder charge. Joseph Warren, 30 Dallas, stole a car from a convenience store near Love Field Nov. 1, 2021.
PLANO, Texas - A 38-year-old Plano man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a sucker punch that killed another man who just happened to be picking up a pizza for dinner at the same time. According to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office, the deadly assault...
