There are two meetings scheduled for today in Manitowoc County government. First up is the Public Works Committee, which will be in the Public Health Building at 4:30 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Division will present updates on several ongoing projects, as will the Communications and Information Systems Divisions before the Expo/Fair/Ice Center Division gives an update on the 2022 Manitowoc County Fair.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO