Hillsboro, MO

Darlene M. Bremer — Service 6/13/22 10 A.M.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarlene M. Bremer of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, June 4th, at the age...

Joan Ann Harrison — Service 6/10/22 10 A.M.

Joan Ann Harrison of Crystal City passed away Saturday (6/4), she was 90 years old. The funeral mass will be Friday (6/10) morning at 10 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Visitation for Joan Harrison will be Thursday (6/9) evening from...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Larry Herbert Edwards — Service 6/13/22 10 A.M.

Larry Herbert Edwards of Festus passed away Wednesday (6/8), he was 87 years old. The funeral service will be Monday (6/13) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Visitation for Larry Edwards will be Sunday (6/12) afternoon from...
FESTUS, MO
Nancy Lee Berkbuegler – Service 06/14/22 at 10 a.m.

Nancy Lee Berkbuegler of Perryville died Wednesday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 10 at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Nancy Bergbuegler is Monday evening from 4 until 8 and Tuesday morning from...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Dennis Edward “Denny” Gallagher — Service 6/16/22 10:30 A.M.

Dennis Edward “Denny” Gallagher of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, June 4th, he was 91 years old. The funeral mass will be held Thursday morning June 16th at 10:30 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial in the Jefferson Barrack’s National Cemetery. Visitation for Denny Gallagher will...
HILLSBORO, MO
Donald Lee Matthews — Burial of Cremains 6/24/22 11 A.M.

Donald Lee Matthews of Imperial, passed away on June 2, at the age of 85. Burial of cremains will be held on Friday morning, June 24th from 11 until 11:15 at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
IMPERIAL, MO
Christina Lynn Massey — Service TBA

Christina Lynn Massey of High Ridge passed away June 5th, she was 55 years old. The funeral service is to be held at a later date, under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
Dennis “Den” G. Pinson — Service 6/10/22 Noon

Dennis “Den” G. Pinson of Hot Springs Village Arkansas, formerly of DeSoto, passed away Sunday (6/5), he was 70 years old. Visitation for Dennis “Den” Pinson will be Friday (6/10) morning from 10 until 11:30 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto. The funeral services will...
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR
Thomas Graviett – Service 6/9/22 1 p.m.

Thomas Leland Graviett of Farmington died last Friday at the age of 80. There’s going to be a graveside service Thursday afternoon at one o’clock at the Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel...
FARMINGTON, MO
Marylin “Sue” Lucy – Service 2pm 6/9/22

Marilyn “Sue” Lucy of Park Hills died Friday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be 2:00 Thursday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with burial in Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation for Sue Lucy will be 10 to 2 Thursday at the funeral home.
PARK HILLS, MO
Several traffic accidents in Jefferson County on Wednesday

There were a number of serious crashes in Jefferson County throughout the day on Wednesday. A single-vehicle accident sent a Festus woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Laura Stokes was heading westbound on Route T in her Chevy Suburban, just South of Plattin School Road, when she traveled off the right side of the road and struck several trees. She was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Joshua James Tripp – Service 6/4/22 2 p.m.

Joshua James Tripp of Bonne Terre died Sunday at the age of 26. His funeral service will be Saturday at 2 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Burial will be in the Hillview Memorial Gardens. Visitation is today starting at 5 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home and again...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Festus Youth Wrestling Club BBQ fundraiser

(Festus) The Festus Youth Wrestling Club is trying to get the word out on the program which is now in its second year. The program is for kids in grades 4th to 8th to help them prepare for the high school level. Joe Beuhre with the group says they kicked off the program last summer with a good number of participants.
FESTUS, MO
Woman Injured in St. Francois County Accident

A 38-year-old Farmington woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident yesterday afternoon in St. Francois county. The Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 1:40 yesterday on US-67, just north of Perrine Road. Sarah Dolan drove her 2010 Dodge Avenger off the right side of the road and collided with a tree. Dolan had to be taken to Parkland Health Center for treatment.
FARMINGTON, MO
Shared Blessings Looking For Board Members And Volunteers

(Bonne Terre) Shared Blessings Transitional Housing in Bonne Terre is in search of two new board members. Shelly Bess is the director and a board member herself. She tells us what they’re looking for in new board members. Shared Blessings is also always looking for volunteers. Bess says anyone...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Shared Blessings Is Always Accepting Donations

(Bonne Terre) Shared Blessings in Bonne Terre is always accepting donations and looking for ways to raise money. Shelly Bess is the Director of the transitional housing shelter. She says they recently held a golf outing for the first time in a while. Bess tells us that Shared Blessings has...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Two Men Injured In Wayne County Accident

Two Piedmont men were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Wayne County yesterday evening. The Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8 yesterday evening just a half-mile south of Mill Spring. 46-year-old Arlie Nole drove his 1995 Dodge Dakota off the road and struck multiple trees. Nole suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Hospital. Rodney Greathouse, a 39-year-old occupant in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries in the accident. He was also taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
No injuries reported after tank explosion at Missouri business

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KSDK) — A tank exploded while workers were trying to move tar at a Hazelwood, Missouri asphalt business Thursday morning. Photos from the Hazelwood Fire Department show a 25-foot-tall tank that appears to be collapsed. Dark heavy smoke was pouring out of the structure. A...
HAZELWOOD, MO
Farmington Man Dies in Crash

(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Farmington, 21 year old Levi D. Ray, is dead after he was killed in a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County Wednesday evening. Highway Patrol reports indicate the wreck took place at 6:15 as a diesel truck, driven by 45 year old Juan Jose Almanza Yepez of Salamanca, Mexico, was headed south on Highway 67, south of Meyer Road. Ray's motorcycle was approaching the truck when the two collided. He was thrown off and struck a unit the diesel was towing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ray was wearing a safety device when the accident took place. Almanza Yepez was not injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Missouri man dies while working on bulldozer

MARION COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri man died Tuesday afternoon while performing some maintenance work on a bulldozer. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Joseph Shook, 28. of Auxvasse, Missouri, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. It happened around 5:40 p.m. Friday on private property near Warren, Missouri, more than two hours north of St. Louis.
MARION COUNTY, MO

