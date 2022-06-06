ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

New flights from Rochester to Chicago now available

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - There are new options to get back and...

www.whec.com

touropia.com

14 Best Things to do in Rochester, NY

The third-largest city in the State of New York, Rochester is a fabulous place to visit with plenty for visitors to see and do. While it boasts a number of excellent museums and art galleries, it also has a rich industrial history and thriving cultural scene to delve into. Set...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Where have all the gay bars gone?

In a half-century, Rochester’s gay bars went from secret and forbidden to “out” and everywhere to almost nowhere. Pamela Barres still remembers the freedom she felt walking into Rosie’s wearing lipstick and that red wig. Back then, Barres was a middle-aged married man with children and a job at Kodak by day, and a covert “cross-dresser” by night eager for acceptance of her authentic self. She found...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

100 Miles Of The 90 to Get Repaved In Western New York

One of Western New York's major thoroughfares is about to see a long-overdue facelift. The stretch of The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway between Buffalo and Rochester, more commonly known in these parts as "The 90", sees its fair share of motorists each year. According to New York State, over 14.6 million of them travel the stretch of the 90 between Rochester and Buffalo each year.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Vote for Play of the Week: June 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Here is the News10NBC Play of the Week brought to you by Alfred State for June 9. Watch the video above then vote for which one you think is the Play of the Week.
ROCHESTER, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Monroe County, NY
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua Couture: Fashion show on the lake

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - A fashion show on Canandaigua lake is coming up next week on Thursday, June 16. The Pier at the Lakehouse will be transformed into a runway. Local designers, boutiques, and businesses are bringing their best—all to raise money for Rochester's Center for Youth, and Canandaigua First Responders.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Spectrum TV app issue in Rochester resolved

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The issues with the Spectrum TV app have been fixed. Several viewers reached out to News10NBC, about a Spectrum cable outage that began Wednesday night. An official with Charter Communications, which operates Spectrum services, tells us a software issue affected some customers trying to use...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Downtown Rochester Midday Bash series kicks off

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Wednesday marked the first of four Midday Bash events, hosted by Downtown Definitely and the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation. Taking place at Parcel 5, 285 E. Main St., the Midday Bash series features local food trucks, lawn games, music and a relaxation station. The remaining dates...
ROCHESTER, NY
#Southwest Airlines
96.1 The Breeze

Police Advisory Boards Continue to Crumble in Western New York

It’s looking like the trend of dissolving police advisory boards is continuing in Western New York - most recently with our neighbors in Rochester. The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020 put a national spotlight on the discourse between local police departments and the citizens they are sworn to protect and serve. As a response, cities around the country have been forming publicly-funded groups designed to keep local police departments accountable for their actions.
ROCHESTER, NY
visitrochester.com

Cultural Cuisine in Rochester, NY

Savoring the unique flavors of a country or region is a great way to celebrate and appreciate cultural diversity. And lucky for residents and visitors of Rochester, it’s not hard to get a taste of something new when you’re in the mood to expand your palate. We’ve rounded...
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Area anglers catch trout, pike, and one mean muskie

Katia Rivers, 40, of Rochester, caught and released a magnificent 48.5-inch muskie on opening day on Chautauqua Lake. Rivers was fishing in 12 feet of water, using a 5-inch Baker muskie lure in bluegill pattern. What for many would be the catch of a season, if not a lifetime, was...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News 8 WROC

What’s Good: Conehead, pilot’s 95th birthday, LGBTQ officers

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar. In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights Conehead’s birthday, an extension of the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program, and the VOC […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Car stolen at knifepoint in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Irondequoit Police are searching a suspect and car stolen in a carjacking Wednesday night. IPD reports two women had just finished shopping in the Stutson Bridge Plaza at 9:30 p.m. on Pattonwood Drive when they were approached by a man with a knife. Police say the...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
wdkx.com

Rochester Planetarium Unveils 2 New Exhibits

New editions were unveiled at the Rochester Museum and Science Center (RMSC) planetarium. Two new exhibits have opened: “Rochester’s Eyes in Space” and “Same Sky.” These new exhibits are available to view for free in the lobby before and after regularly scheduled shows. Hillary Olson,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man walking on North Goodman Street hit by multiple cars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said they found a 22-year-old man lying on North Goodman Street after he was hit by multiple vehicles on Thursday morning. The man was taken to Strong Hospital with severe injuries and is expected to survive. RPD responded to a report around 2:30 a.m....
ROCHESTER, NY

