I caught COVID-19 while on vacation overseas. Somehow, my partner did not. But for us to get back to the United States we both had to provide negative tests as required by federal rules on international arrivals, or we wouldn’t even be allowed to board the flight home. What followed was a logistical mess that left us largely without help and at the mercy of our own decision-making and a good reminder that we’re still a long way away from whatever the new normal is supposed to be.

