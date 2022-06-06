ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Two Dozen Gravestones Damaged At Massachusetts Cemetery: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZG6XK_0g28j4zn00

Around two dozen gravestones were damaged at a Massachusetts cemetery over the weekend, authorities said.

Cambridge Police said the gravestones were "pushed over and damaged" after they responded to North Cambridge Cemetry on Rindge Avenue around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.

A resident who was visiting their family member's grave noticed a headstone was loose and notified police, Universal Hub reports.

The estimated property damage was said to be more than $12,000, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Worcester Man Convicted Under Hobbs Act For Attempted Robbery

A Worcester man is facing up to 20 years in prison for his involvement in an attempted robbery at a South Shore business three years ago, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said. Grace Katana, aka "King Grace," along with three others allegedly conspired to rob a glassware dealer in...
whdh.com

N.H. inmate killed in pedestrian accident

NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, N.H. man who walked away from a minimum security prison was killed by a Massachusetts driver in Nashua, N.H., according to New Hampshire State Police. Roland Labbe, 67, was walking on Everett Turnpike Southbound in Nashua Wednesday night when he was struck by Saly...
NASHUA, NH
WCVB

Father identifies worker killed in Boston Seaport construction incident

BOSTON — One truck driver was killed and another person was injured at a construction site. Thursday morning in Boston's Seaport neighborhood. Emergency crews were called to a parking lot near the District Hall building, between Northern Avenue and Seaport Boulevard, shortly after 5:30 a.m., police said. In the...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravestones#Cambridge Police#Universal Hub#Daily Voice
NECN

Woman Indicted on Murder Charge in Death of Boston Police Officer Boyfriend

A Mansfield woman has been indicted by a grand jury on a second-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. Karen Read, 42, was previously charged with manslaughter, accused of hitting O'Keefe with her car. O'Keefe was...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

DA: Investigation underway after worker dies at Brookline country club days before US Open

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a worker was found dead at The Country Club in Brookline days before the US Open, officials said. The 60-year-old man, whose name was not released, was working a security detail at the US Open site and was working on some setup when he fell about 10 feet at some point during the night, according to a statement released by the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.
BROOKLINE, MA
whdh.com

Woman who drowned at Nahant country club identified

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who drowned while swimming at a Nahant country club on Tuesday has been identified. Officers responded the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. and found 22-year-old Elke Noblesse unresponsive, according to a release issued by the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Noblesse was...
NAHANT, MA
Daily Voice

Man Wanted In Physical Attack Of Woman Walking In Middlesex County

Police are on the hunt for a man wanted on aggravated assault charges for physically attacking a woman walking in Middlesex County on Sunday, June 5, authorities said. An unidentified man approached the woman as she was walking along Raritan Avenue in Highland Park around 4 a.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Park Police Chief Richard Abrams said.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
manchesterinklink.com

Teenager arrested after multi-month investigation

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Manchester Police arrested 19-year-old Manchester resident Hunter Benoit following a multi-month investigation and several outstanding warrants. On Feb. 4, after a probation officer check on Claremont Street, police discovered a large quantity of marijuana, prescription pills, gummy-based drugs and a substantial amount of cash...
MANCHESTER, NH
Andover Townsman

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Andover crash

ANDOVER -- A Motorcyclist was transported to Lawrence General Hospital after being struck by a car on North Main Street. Andover police spokesman Lt. Eddie Guy said that while the injuries were serious they were not life threatening. The driver of the car was not injured and is cooperating with...
ANDOVER, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Car slams into NDC office in Codman Sq.

A car smashed into the Washington Street office of the Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC) last week and caused damage serious enough to prompt the neighborhood organization to switch back to remote work conditions. “We’re still open for business,” said Gail Latimore, the executive director of Codman Square NDC....
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

3 Injured in Serious Head-on Crash Near Wenham Lake

A pickup truck and a car collided head-on in Wenham, Massachusetts, Wednesday, sending all three people inside to the hospital. The two occupants of the car had to be flown to Boston to be treated; the car's driver had to be cut from the wreckage, Wenham police said. The crash...
WENHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
289K+
Followers
44K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy