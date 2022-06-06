Two Dozen Gravestones Damaged At Massachusetts Cemetery: Police
Around two dozen gravestones were damaged at a Massachusetts cemetery over the weekend, authorities said.
Cambridge Police said the gravestones were "pushed over and damaged" after they responded to North Cambridge Cemetry on Rindge Avenue around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.
A resident who was visiting their family member's grave noticed a headstone was loose and notified police, Universal Hub reports.
The estimated property damage was said to be more than $12,000, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
