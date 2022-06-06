ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Creighton hires Missouri Valley grad Wood as new head softball coach

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

(Omaha) -- Creighton has tapped Missouri Valley graduate Krista Wood to leads it softball program. The university announced Wood’s hiring on Monday. In a release, Creighton Athletic Director Marcus Blossom said, “"Krista is...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Nebraska City alum Bales transfers to Omaha

(Omaha) -- Nebraska City alum Brennen Bales will transfer to Omaha to play baseball. Bales played at Houston Baptist last season. He led the Huskies with a .356 batting average and 22 RBIs last season. Before that, Bales played collegiately at Northeast Community College in 2018 and 2019.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Another CRB athlete to join Buena Vista track & field program

(Coon Rapids) -- Another Coon Rapids-Bayard track athlete will take those talents to Buena Vista. The Crusaders’ multi-sporter Gabe Obert decided to pursue track and field at the next level with the Beavers. “High school sports have always been fun, playing with your friends you’ve been growing up with,”...
STORM LAKE, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska to induct 8 into Athletics Hall of Fame

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska athletic department has announced its latest Hall of Fame class. This year’s class features Guy Chamberlin (football), Christina Houghtelling (volleyball), Patrick Kirksey (men’s gymnastics), Shane Komine (baseball), Angela Thacker (women’s track & field), Ali Viola (softball), Bill Straub (former bowling head coach) and Louise Pound – a pioneer and advocate for women’s athletics at Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Missouri Valley, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Omaha, NE
State
South Dakota State
Omaha, NE
Sports
City
Creighton, NE
Missouri Valley, IA
Sports
kmaland.com

Red Oak's Johnson finds hometown feeling at Cornell College

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak’s Austin Johnson has dreamed of playing college football since he was in eighth grade. He will do just that at Cornell College. “(Cornell offensive line coach Daniel Waber) actually talked to me about three months ago or so,” Johnson told KMA Sports. “He sent me a text that he really liked my film, and we built a relationship from there.”
RED OAK, IA
KETV.com

Legendary Head Coach Steps Down

Bob Warming says the time is right to retire stepping down as Omaha's men's soccer coach. Warming is the only coach to lead four different schools to the NCAA tournament--that list includes Creighton and UNO. He ranks 7th on the NCAA's all-time wins list with 485 victories.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Ambitious young lineup leading Missouri Valley in turnaround

(Missouri Valley) -- The Missouri Valley softball team took some bumps last year. But their growing pains are paying off now. The Lady Reds are currently 7-3 with victories over Riverside, Underwood, IKM-Manning, Audubon, Fremont-Mills, Essex and AHSTW. Their seven wins matches their entire total from last year. "We were...
MISSOURI VALLEY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackrabbits#Summit League#Kma Sports Hall#Coach Wood
kmaland.com

Harlan baseball aiming for offensive growth after 8-2 start

(Harlan) -- The Harlan baseball team has leaned on a deep pitching rotation in their first 10 games. Now they hope to warm up the bats as they head into a busy stretch. The Cyclones (8-2, 4-1) have rolled off wins over Sioux City North (twice), LeMars, ADM, Creston (twice), Denison-Schleswig and Kuemper Catholic to start their season.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Softball (6/8): Mo Valley, Nodaway Valley post shutouts, SW Valley, CAM, G-R win slugfests

(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig swept Shenandoah, SW Valley, CAM and Glidden-Ralston win slugfests, AHSTW walked off, Audrie Kohl grabbed another shutout, Nodaway Valley shocked Earlham and Exira/EHK, Harlan, Riverside, MSTM & SE Warren also won in KMAland softball. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Denison-Schleswig 6 Shenandoah 4. Kiana Schulz and Kaitlyn Bruhn had...
NODAWAY, IA
iheart.com

WarHorse Gaming Issued Provisional Nebraska Gaming Licenses

(Winnebago, NE) -- Planned casinos in Omaha and Lincoln are one step closer to becoming a reality. WarHorse Gaming announced on Thursday that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. WarHorse management says the licenses allow them to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We are very appreciative for how fast the Commission turned around and issued us a provisional licenses. As you can imagine, we are very anxious to begin construction, create jobs, and start keeping the money in Nebraska,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., parent company of WarHorse Gaming, LLC.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
klkntv.com

Husker baseball’s Cam Chick enters transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker baseball’s Cam Chick has chosen to enter the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. The senior made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday. It comes days after Chick announced that he would forgo his last year of eligibility and finish out...
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Field Agronomist Tours Hail Ravaged Areas

(Atlantic) Iowa State Extension and Outreach Field Agronomist Aaron Saeugling toured the countryside around the Atlantic, Marne, Wiota, and areas near Massena hardest hit by the high wind and hail event on Tuesday evening. Saeugling says there are a couple of things to consider when assessing hail-damaged corn.
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda board backs high school band trip

(Clarinda) -- After a long absence, Clarinda High School's Marching Band hits the road next spring. By unanimous vote Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved a request from High School Instrumental Music Instructor Courtney Ridge for a trip through the Midwest and East Coast next March. Usually, the band takes a trip every four years. But, the last trip scheduled in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19. Nancy McKinnon is the district's director of finance and board secretary. McKinnon tells KMA News next year's trip takes the band to two major cities.
CLARINDA, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Hail, high winds pound southern Nebraska, northern Kansas

BEATRICE – A severe thunderstorm system moving southeast through the region brought quarter to nearly golf ball-sized hail for 10-to-15 minutes in Beatrice Tuesday night, stripping leaves and branches from trees. The severe weather caused power outages and street flooding near 7th and Court in the downtown…..and at 19th...
BEATRICE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy