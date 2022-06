As Meltano CEO and GitLab veteran Douwe Maan told me, the original idea behind Meltano was to build an end-to-end data platform, but then the team narrowed its focus back to ELT again between 2020 and 2021, with the Singer open source ELT tool as its core component. Now, with this new funding as a basis and the launch of Meltano 2.0 today, the 17-people company is returning to its original vision of becoming an end-to-end platform.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO