ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

watchOS 9 will include improved sleep tracking and medication reminders

By K. Holt
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is at last promising better sleep tracking for Apple Watch as part of . The updated Sleep app will include a sleep stage function. It will be able to detect the REM, core and deep sleep stages and track those over time. You'll be able to view your...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Homebrew project adds continuous glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — AnApple Watch owner has created a complication and watchOS app that works with a glucose monitor, so they can keep track of their blood glucose level from their wrist.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Ping Your iPhone With Your Apple Watch

Losing your iPhone can be annoying and even a bit scary. But your Apple Watch makes it pretty easy to find your iPhone almost instantly, thanks to the Ping feature. You can make your iPhone sound an alert or even flash. Here’s how to use it. What’s the Ping...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS 16: Apple unveils iPhone update that allows users to personalise their phone in new ways

Apple has unveiled iOS 16, a whole new software update for the iPhone.The update is focused on personalising the experience of using the iPhone and bringing new ways of adjusting how the phone looks and works, Apple said. Apple has also added changes to built-in apps, such as Messages, which can now undo sent messages or edited them after the fact.That includes what it says is the “biggest ever update to the lock screen”, with a whole host of ways to change how it works.Apple has added the option to adjust how the Lock Screen looks, with new typefaces and...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Stages#Reminders#Watchos#Apple Watch#Rem#Health#Pdf
deseret.com

Make biking safer and more rewarding with new gadgets and Apple Watch features

We know the many health benefits of using a bicycle for commuting or recreation. But there are ways to be more aware of surroundings and to get more credit for your efforts. May is National Bike Month and many will head out on the roads or trails to collect the mental and physical perks that come with a ride. But if some people need convincing, note the cool tech out there to get the most out of rides and help keep cyclists safe.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Apple adds medication tracking feature to the Health app

Apple is adding a new tool to remind people to take medications to the iPhone health app, the company announced today. Apple Watch is also getting additional sleep tracking features. The new medications app will let users add any drugs they take by either scanning a label on a medication...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Scientists 3D-print a functional piece of a heart

Researchers have 3D-printed hearts using silicone and even a patient's own cells, but they haven't matched the full functionality of the real thing and aren't much good for repairing hearts. There's some progress on that front, however, as a team at Harvard's Wyss Institute has developed a technique for 3D-printing long cardiac macrofilaments that develop into muscle-like filaments which contract. The new method mimics the complex alignment of a heart's contracting elements (a difficult feat so far) while producing tissue thick enough to use in regenerative heart treatments.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FDA
The Independent

iOS 16 release date: Apple announces launch of iPhone update and new Apple Watch and Mac software

Apple has set the rough release date of its upcoming iPhone update and other new software.The iOS 16, MacOS Ventura, WatchOS 9 and iPadOS 16 updates were revealed during Apple’s WWDC event, broadcast from its California campus.Many of the updates focus on personalisation, as well as tweaks to the look and feel of new software.Now Apple has said that the new updates will be coming in a developer beta later today. That software will only be available to registered developers – and even they are advised not to install it onto their primary device, in case of any bugs or...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Apple created a subsidiary to handle Pay Later loans

When its service launches alongside later this year, Apple plans to handle lending decisions on its own. According to , the tech giant has established a subsidiary called Apple Financing to conduct credit checks and customer approvals. The new firm will operate separately from Apple, but it has obtained the necessary state licenses to offer the feature.
CREDITS & LOANS
Engadget

iOS 16 will support Nintendo's Joy-Cons and other game controllers

Yesterday at WWDC 2022, Apple discussed how iOS 16 would improve the gaming experience with updated Metal 3 graphics, Game Center improvements and more. Now, it looks like iOS 16 will offer support for more third-party gaming controllers as well, most notably Nintendo's Joy-Con and Pro controllers, 9to5Mac has reported.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Amazon's AR try-ons can show how shoes look, but not how they fit

Amazon already uses augmented reality to help you try hair colors and makeup, and now it's extending that technology to your feet. The company has launched a Virtual Try-On for Shoes feature in its mobile app that helps you visualize footwear. Tap a button on the product page, point your phone camera toward your feet and you'll see how the shoes would look in a more realistic setting. You can switch colors for a given style without having to leave the AR mode, and share images with friends to see if they like your choices.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Engadget

Surface Laptop Go 2 hands-on: An upgrade that's worth the extra money

The Surface Laptop Go line holds an interesting position in Microsoft’s notebook lineup. It’s not quite as cheap or portable as the Surface Go 3 and it’s not as powerful or flexible as the Surface Studio. But a recent component refresh has added new life to a very travel-friendly system.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The Pixel Watch may need its own special supporting app

The Pixel Watch is set to debut later this year and could be paired with a dedicated app. References to a Google Pixel Watch App were found by 9to5Google in a recent APK teardown, and while this doesn’t necessarily confirm the app, there’s a possibility that such an app is in the works. If this is true, the standard Wear OS app could be replaced by a new Pixel Watch app for the upcoming smartwatch.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

The Morning After: Everything important from WWDC 2022

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, an event you should, out of principle, refuse to call Dub Dub, has kicked off. The show started with the customary lengthy keynote Apple wants you to get excited about. Including the launch of Apple’s second-generation of homegrown silicon, the M2. The M2 is...
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura and watchOS 9 public betas arrive in July

You won't have to wait ages to try Apple's major software updates this year. Apple has confirmed that public betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura and watchOS 9 will be available in July through the company's testing website. Developers already have access, but this is welcome news if you're eager to try new features on a personal device.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

watchOS 9 hands-on: new and updated Apple Watch faces

Apple on Monday announced watchOS 9, the next major update to the Apple Watch operating system. It comes with features like better sleep monitoring and a new medication reminder app and also brings new and updated watch faces. Read on as we detail what’s new for Apple Watch faces in watchOS 9.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Apple keynote 2022 - live: Latest news as company holds event to launch iOS 16 update for iPhone

Apple is about to hold WWDC, the annual software event that sees update to all of its products.That will include iOS 16, a major update to the iPhone’s operating system that is rumoured to be bringing a significant redesign as well as new health and notifications features.But all of Apple’s products are likely to see new additions, from the smallest Apple Watch to the biggest Mac.Apple could also launch new hardware, too. While the annual event is usually devoted primarily to new Apple software, it has in the past used it to reveal new Macs and other products.All will be revealed in an online stream that will begin at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK. And that event – as well as any fallout, secret features or other news – will be covered comprehensively here.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

USB-C devices will have to ask for permission to send data in macOS Ventura

MacOS Ventura could prove reassuring if you're worried about compromised peripherals ruining your computer. As The Verge notes, Apple has revealed that Ventura will require user permission before USB-C and Thunderbolt accessories can transfer data on M1- and M2-based Macs. You won't have to fear that someone could deliver malware simply by plugging in a thumb drive, or that a poorly-designed product might wreck your machine by sending bad info.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Apple's RoomPlan API will enable iPhone & iPad to map out a house

Launched at WWDC 2022, RoomPlan is an augmented reality technology that sought to help collect data about a room and its contents. In a dedicated Apple Developer page, the company touted the RoomPlan API as being useful in creating floor plans. These plans then can be applied directly in real estate and hospitality apps that require a deep knowledge of a building's layout.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy