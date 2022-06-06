ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gracie Maurine Womack || Obituary

Cover picture for the articleServices are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 11th at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Ronald Barnett officiating. Gracie Maurine Womack, 97, of Paris, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at Paris Chalet. Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 11th at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Ronald...

Patsy Sue Mitchell || Obituary

Services have been set for 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, in the chapel at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with a time of visitation one hour prior to services. Patsy Sue Mitchell, age 76, of Paris went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Paris. Services have been set for 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, in the chapel at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with a time of visitation one hour prior to services. Rev. Lynn Hood will officiate. Interment will be at 11:00 am Saturday, June 11 in Concord Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas. Patsy was born October 31, 1945 in Paris, Texas to Doyle and Florence Ophelia Nutt Tucker. Patsy, known by many as “Miss Pat”, was devoted Christian and loved her Lord, He was her comfort. She was a member of Life Community Church since her return to Paris in 2012. She was a kind and generous woman, always thinking of others and never complaining. She had a natural talent for drawing and art. She enjoyed her neighbors in her retirement village and especially enjoyed cooking for and having her family around her. Patsy played a mean game of Scrabble and enjoyed the Friday bingo games in the community room. Her TV was always on, tuned to old westerns or an old movie. She loved her cats as well. She was preceded in death by her husband, James William Mitchell, a son, Lewis Mitchell, a grandson, Rith Chhoeuy, and a daughter-in-law, Samantha Mitchell. Survivors include her children, Michael Mitchell and wife, Jennifer, Becky Brooks and husband, Carl, Lynn Burns and husband, Allen, Mark Mitchell, and a daughter-in-law, Jessica Gillie; grandchildren, April Mitchell, Ben Mitchell, Heavenly Willborn, Skyler Gillie, Courtney Henriquez, Carley Mitchell, Kristi Mobbs, Abbygail Cooper, Daniel Burns, Justin Mitchell, Stephen Mitchell, Aaron Mitchell, Nathaniel Mitchell, and Laura Thorp; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Meredith; a brother, Donald Day; along with a dear friend, Brenda Woods and numerous nieces and nephews. To leave condolences for the family visit BrightHollandFuneralHome.com.
PARIS, TX
Woman dead after accident on Loop 286

A 58-year-old female, from Greenville, Texas, riding a 2017 Harley Davidson Trike, entered the 2800 block of NE Loop 286 from a private drive and lost control. A woman is dead after an accident on Loop 286 on Tuesday. Paris Police responded to a fatality accident in the 2800 block...
GREENVILLE, TX
Paris police daily crime report || June 9, 2022

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested 1 person on June 8, 2022. Guy William Younger, 48, of Paris, was arrested at his residence at 3:20 P.M. on June 8, 2022, on a felony warrant charging him with publishing or threatening to publish intimate photographs. The warrant stemmed from a May 2022 investigation. Younger was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
City of Paris releases public awareness bulletin regarding fireworks

In accordance with the City of Paris Ordinance 6.04.001 and Fire Code 5601.1.3, it is illegal to possess, manufacture, store, sell and use Fireworks within the City of Paris. In accordance with the City of Paris Ordinance 6.04.001 and Fire Code 5601.1.3, it is illegal to possess, manufacture, store, sell and use Fireworks within the City of Paris.
PARIS, TX
Lamar County Sheriff inmate booking report || June 9, 2022

LANE, JIMMY RAY, II – BS/CRIMINAL TRESPASS HABIT/SUPERFUND/INFR; BS/RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT W. O’NEAL, DAVID WILLIAM – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >= 0.15; RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT. BEAIRD, SLATER CHASE – POSS MARIJ <2OZ. YOUNGER, GUY WILLIAM – PUBLISH/THREAT TO PUBLISH INTIMATE VISUAL.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
Paris police arrest report || June 9, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Avance,Rona Shae – RUNNING STOP SIGN; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Dillard,Eric Dewayne – POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G; FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO. JP...
PARIS, TX
APL offers low-cost vaccinations, spays, neuters on Saturday

The Animal Protection League will be in town this Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Atwood’s to offer residents’ pets low-cost vaccines and spay/neutering. The Animal Protection League will be in town this Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Atwood’s to offer residents’ pets low-cost vaccines and spay/neutering.
PARIS, TX
Prairiland FFA holds banquet || Sponsored by Quality Care ER

On May 19, 2022, Prairiland FFA held their 50th Annual FFA Banquet, where they recognized their students for their hard work throughout the year. On May 19, 2022, Prairiland FFA held their 50th Annual FFA Banquet, where they recognized their students for their hard work throughout the year. The students who participated in Leadership and Career Development Events, Showed Livestock throughout the year, earned their Greenhand and Chapter degrees, and who received certifications were all recognized. They also acknowledged the three students who have advanced to the state degree check for their Lone Star Degrees: Reese Bassano, Keeley Webb, and Cadie Gray. At the end of the banquet, they installed the new incoming officers for the 2022-2023 year.
PARIS, TX

