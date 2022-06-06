ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

2023 College Football HOF ballot includes 12 local ties

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RyNGm_0g28h8b700

ATLANTA — The ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class features nine candidates that played at nearby colleges or for the Kansas City Chiefs.

More than 80 candidates will await the results that will be announced early next year.

Eric Berry – Safety – Kansas City Chiefs (2010-2018)

  • University of Tennessee (2007-2009)
  • Selected by Chiefs fifth overall in 2010
  • 5 Pro Bowl selections
  • 3 First-Team All-Pro selections
  • Unanimous First Team All-American two times
  • 2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year
  • SEC all-time interception return yards leader; 494

Michael Bishop – Quarterback – Kansas State University (1997-1998)

  • Consensus First Team All-American (1998)
  • Heisman Trophy runner-up (1998)
  • 2 All-Big 12 selections
  • Davey O-Brien Award winner (1998)

Tony Gonzalez – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (1997-2008)

  • University of California (1994-1996)
  • Selected by Chiefs 13th overall in 1997
  • 14 Pro Bowl selections (10 with Chiefs)
  • 6 First-Team All-Pro selections (5 with Chiefs)
  • First Team All-American (1996)
  • Chiefs all-time receiving yards leader

Chris Hegg – Quarterback – Truman State (1984-1985)

  • First Team All-American (1985)
  • AFCA Division II Player of the Year (1985)
  • Holds 8 conference records
Report: Heir to Walmart fortune will win bid to buy Denver Broncos

Terron Jackson – Offensive Tackle – Missouri Southern State

  • First Time All NAIA All-American (1972)
  • Missouri Southern State Athletic Hall of Fame

Derrick Johnson – Linebacker – Kansas City Chiefs (2005-2017)

  • University of Texas (2001-2004)
  • Selected by the Chiefs 15th overall in 2005
  • 4 Pro Bowl Selections
  • First-Team All-Pro 2011
  • 2 First Team All-American selections
  • Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (2004)

Jeremy Maclin – Wide Receiver – Missouri (2006-2008)/Kansas City Chiefs (2015-2016)

  • Signed with Chiefs in 2015
  • 131 catches; 1,624 receiving yards; 10 touchdowns with Chiefs
  • 2 First Team All-American selections
  • 2 First Team All-Big 12 selections
  • Broke Missouri’s all-purpose yards record in two seasons; 5,609

Tony Miles – Wide Receiver – Northwest Missouri State (1997-2000)

  • 2 First Team All-American (1998-1999)
  • Back-to-back Division II National Champion (1998-1999)
  • Four consecutive MIAA titles
  • Conference and school records for receiving yards (3,890), catches (235) and touchdowns (37).

Alex Smith – Quarterback – Kansas City Chiefs (2013-2017)

  • University of Utah (2002-2004)
  • First overall pick in 2005 (San Francisco 49ers)
  • Three Pro Bowl selections (all with Chiefs)
  • With Chiefs: 50-26 record; 1,587 completions; 65.1% completions; 102 touchdowns
  • 2004 First Team All-American
  • 2004 SI National Player of the Year
  • Led Utah to a 12-0 season
Former Chiefs head coach Romeo Crennel retires from NFL

Ed Smith – Wide Receiver – Bethel College

  • First Team NAIA All-American (1985)
  • 3 First Team All-Conference selections
  • 47 touchdown catches, two away from national record

Justin Smith – Defensive End – Missouri (1998-2000)

  • 5 Pro Bowl selections
  • 2011 First-Team All-Pro
  • Freshman All-American (1998)
  • 2000 First Team All-American
  • 2 First Teamm All-Big 12 selections
  • Mizzou fourth all-time leader in sacks (22.5)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

KU guard says leadership won’t be an issue for Jayhawks next season

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Two KU basketball players came to Topeka on Wednesday to volunteer at Washburn University’s kids basketball camp. The WU men’s basketball team puts on the camp and KU’s KJ Adams and Bobby Pettiford Jr. helped out Wednesday. K-State’s Cam Carter and Ismael Massoud were also there. Two other Jayhawks, Dajaun Harris Jr. and […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
College Sports
State
Utah State
Kansas City, MO
Football
wpsdlocal6.com

Chiefs look for success under new manager Cleary Jr.

PADUCAH, Ky. - The Paducah Chiefs officially kicked off their 2022 season last week. For the Chiefs, this year marks their seventh in the Ohio Valley League. An 11-31 season last year left a lot to be desired from the team, but the Chiefs are hoping new manager Delta Cleary Jr. could be the guy to turn things around.
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romeo Crennel
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Star Honcho Mike Fannin Busted Again For DUI

The leader of the Kansas City Star has fallen on hard times yet again. A recent JoCo DUI bust hit the news today but, strangely, local media outlets are politely ignoring the drama. We don't blame them. The Star really isn't the paper it was years ago and there's no...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State University#Truman State University#American Football#College Football Hof#The Kansas City Chiefs#University Of Tennessee#First Team#Sec#All American#University Of California#Chiefs 13th#Afca Division Ii#Offensive Tackle#Missouri Southern State
tonyskansascity.com

Mahomes' Whataburger Opens In The Dotte

This is the most uninteresting news of the day that doesn't impact that lives who local who refuse to partake in greasy heart-clogging food. Already this morning the event is earning more new coverage than any other local issue. Check traffic news about the car glut that WILL create a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Tornado strikes KC around 1:30 am

Last night I announced that I am retiring from my TV career on December 1, 2022. It was a very heavy, deeply emotional day. After the 10 p.m. newscast we were tracking a raging line of thunderstorm crossing the Nebraska/Kansas border north of Manhattan, Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for the KC metro area during the 10 p.m. newscast on KSHB-41. A line of thunderstorms approached KC at 1 a.m. Let's take a look:
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Walmart
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Shakespeare Fest Seyz Ur Racist

A cowtown tradition emerges from the pandemic ready to take on the status quo with the immortal words of a white dude who has been dead for more than 400 years. Even better . . . The son a prominent local politico is helping add even more drama to the production.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Best chance of storms on Monday comes overnight

‘Let’s do something’: Rally on gun violence held in Kansas City. Following mass shootings and deadly shootings around the country, Moms Demand Action held a rally in Kansas City Sunday at the Berkley Riverfront Park. Tyreek Hill: "The love here in Kansas City is unreal" Updated: 6 hours...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Mayor Q Denounces Bidding For New Top Cop Search

This morning Mayor Q called out bidding in the search for the new Kansas City chief of police. He also took the opportunity to take one more stab at the former top cop. Here's a bit more explanation . . . Overall, we appreciate his Twitter storm and insight into...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Clay Chastain Warns: New KCI Is Just A Big, Ugly Parking Lot

Kansas City's foremost transit activist offers his perspective on this town's biggest construction project and how it might be looking backward instead of forward. Given that he's the only guy to ever win a citywide light rail vote, his comments are worth considering:. Clay Chastain: "Here we go again with...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy