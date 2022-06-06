ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

COVID hospitalizations are falling again in Maine

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 3 days ago

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID has been falling again after...

www.mainepublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
wgan.com

COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations continue to drop in Maine

After having one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the country a month ago, Maine now ranks near the bottom. According to the Portland Press Herald, the state’s infection rate fell dramatically over the past four weeks. The state was seeing 407 new cases per 100,000 people a month ago. That’s down to 134 per 100,000 people cases over the past seven days.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine's COVID hospitalizations and cases are still dropping

Maine's COVID hospitalizations are continuing to drop, reaching 132 on Thursday. That's down seven from yesterday and 61 from one week ago. Nineteen patients are critical care and eight are on ventilators. The daily increase in cases confirmed through lab tests has also been trending downward. The seven-day average of...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Here’s a Fascinating Look at Maine’s 20 Least Populated Towns in 1950

Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1950 Census preliminary population chart for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Coronavirus
wabi.tv

Maine offshore wind contract could hike rates, advocate says

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine official who is responsible for representing the interests of utility consumers has voiced concerns that an offshore wind electricity supply contract could add to residents’ power bills. The developers of the offshore wind research array want Maine to approve a 20-year electricity...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Maine Meteorologist Shares Another Strange Piece of ‘Fan’ Mail

Whether he intended to be or not, News Center Maine meteorologist Keith Carson has become one of the most recognizable media personalities in Maine. With that notoriety comes a few pitfalls, especially when you take positions on subjects that people care deeply about. Carson has never shied away from tackling those touchy subjects, including climate change and what can be done to combat it. That has led to some interesting pieces of 'fan' mail, including this gem months ago. If you thought that was the end of sprawling handwritten gibberish directed towards Carson, think again.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Not All Cash Will Be Accepted at This Maine Corner Store

It's almost Summer, you know what that means. The sun is out and ready to make us sweat. Lets be honest, no one really likes sweat. Even holding hands with someone in the summertime isn't always that pleasant. Sweat gets in every nook and cranny; honestly, some of the worst...
LEVANT, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#New England States#Mainers
wabi.tv

Maine emergency managers remind public to be prepared for hurricane season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the summer storm season approaches, the Maine Emergency Management Agency has a few reminders to keep you and your family safe and prepared. While Maine doesn’t usually see many hurricanes, they can still have an impact on the state. Penobscot County Emergency Management Director...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

How to Best Help a Turtle in the Road in Maine

We've all seen them. Turtles in the middle of the road slowly trying to find their way. With the warmer spring months and nearly here summer months comes massive turtle movement. Who can blame them? After a long winter of trying to stay warm and stay alive, these critters are...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

The 10 Safest Places to Live in Maine Right Now

Safety is important to everyone when thinking about where they're going to live and put down roots. In the state of Maine, the concern over dangerous criminals and violent crimes is relatively modest as compared to other states in the country. It's for good reason, too. According to SafeWise, Maine has the lowest violent crime rate in the entire nation. But that is only part of the story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
countryfolks.com

Tree health concern updates for Maine

Mike Parisio, forest entomologist with the Maine Forest Service, recently presented an emerald ash borer (EAB) regulation update from late 2021. The three takeaways were that he expects the boundaries of the emergency order area to remain the same, although that could change as summer marks the time when they do most of their monitoring; all out of state firewood continues to be banned from Maine, except certified heat-treated wood; and the Maine Forestry Service continues to rely on the public to inform them how the spread of EAB is proceeding in regulated areas (and, if they feel comfortable, reporting any instances of untreated firewood being brought over the border into Maine).
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

A Guy Gives His Review Of The Best Fairs In Maine

Summer is about to kick into full swing, and that means fair season here in Maine. This list of places you can visit and have fun is pretty staggering, which can be confusing. Not to worry, one expert breaks down his favorites. Doug Schauf, has his own YouTube channel called...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine hires new contractor for delayed upgrade of human resources software

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine has selected a new vendor to complete the job of replacing the state's outdated human resources management software and bringing it online. Accenture, a global consulting powerhouse, is tasked with getting the project across the finish line after the state already...
MAINE STATE
nrcm.org

What I Learned from Installing Wood Heat

A couple years ago my husband and I moved into a home that, like 60% of houses here in Maine, burns oil for heat. When we were ready to switch to an alternative heating system, we knew we would be looking for options that helped move us away from fossil fuels, weren’t going to break the bank, and could fit relatively seamlessly within the existing infrastructure of our home, which is plumbed for baseboard hydronic heat. We ultimately decided to invest in a wood pellet boiler, and so far we are glad we did.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Is This Tourist Attraction Really The Most Overrated In Maine?

There is a reason why Maine is called "Vacationland" - people love to spend their vacations here. We've got so much to offer. Beaches, rugged coastline, forests, mountains, amusement parks, amazing restaurants, breweries... The list goes on and on. That being said, you can't keep everyone happy all the time.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy