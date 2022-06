Scattered storms have developed along and near the I-25 corridor and the Rio Grande Valley. Another chance at a mix of wet and dry thunderstorms will return again Thursday. A backdoor cold front has surged west Wednesday afternoon into western New Mexico bringing a big increase in low-level moisture. This front has acted as the catalyst for thunderstorm development from the western mountains into the Rio Grande Valley and along the central mountain chain. These storms will continue into the evening, hopefully bringing a chance for rain to the Albuquerque area. Most of the storms will have ended before midnight, but spotty showers will be possible in southern and eastern parts of the state into early Thursday morning.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO