Tampa Bay Lightning: Ondrej Palat scores last-minute goal for Game 3 comeback

By Casey Mentch
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning made a comeback with 42 seconds left of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference Final on Sunday at home against the New York Rangers.

The team went into Sunday afternoon’s game down 2-0 in the series, with little hope of making it past Game 4. But with eight minutes left of the second period, things took a fortunate turn for the Bolts.

Bolts fans celebrate Lightning Game 3 win

“By no means can we hang our hat because we scored with 42 seconds left,” said Head Coach Jon Cooper. “It would be amateur for us to think that we snuck the game out at the end that we’re good. We still have to go out and perform.”

The Lightning still need to win three more games in order to make it to the Stanley Cup Final. Bolts forward Corey Perry emphasizes that the team must “take a little breath and regroup, because it’s gonna have to be the same tomorrow.”

Twelve players were on the ice in an optional practice skate Monday, including the recently injured Brayden Point. Point, however, will be out for Game 4.

The Lightning will play again in the sold-out Amalie Arena for Game 4 on Tuesday, June 7.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

