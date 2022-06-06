County woman catches robbery in progress

A county woman and some friends caught a male breaking into her vehicle Sunday morning around 3 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Miami Avenue for an active vehicle break-in....
A Bellefontaine man, who was caught with his pants unzipped near downtown, was arrested Wednesday afternoon around 4 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to the city parking lot, across from the Bellefontaine Post Office on South Detroit Street, after a caller reported the male opened the door to his van, unzipped his pants, and began pleasuring himself.
TROY — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued statewide for a Miami County woman. Authorities say Joyce Brower, 64, left Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center with an unknown person Wednesday night around 9:20 p.m. and has not returned. Law enforcement are concerned for her safety. Brower is described...
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A manhunt is underway in Ross County following a pursuit. According to initial reports, deputies attempted to stop the driver when they fled from them at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued along Trego Creek Road before the suspect bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Alice Williams lost her oldest sister, Roline Williams, on May 31 when the car Roline was in was fired upon and the car crashed on West Broad Street in Prairie Township. Roline, 40, was a mother of six children with three grandchildren and ever since...
MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal double shooting that occurred Tuesday in Troy Township. MCSO states that deputies went to a house in Troy Township for a well-being check and found two people dead at the scene. A suspect, Charles Fink, was arrested overnight as a fugitive […]
The Zanesville Police said they are investigating a shooting incident that took place Tuesday afternoon at 233 Adams Street. Det. Sgt. Phil Michel said one person was shot and multiple others injured during the incident, in which officers discovered a home invasion robbery had occurred. The victims were transported for...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Zanesville Police Department is investigating a home invasion that happened Tuesday. According to ZPD, the incident happened in the 200 block of Adams Street. A news release states multiple people were injured during the incident, including one that suffered a gunshot wound. Three suspects reportedly...
Residents in Findlay are being encouraged to secure their doors and windows to limit access to their property. This comes after several recent burglary complaints on the North side of the city. The method of entry has been unlocked doors and windows, and they have occurred during the early morning...
Kenton Police officers served more notices concerning weeds, grass and junk at residences around the city on Wednesday. The occupants were informed to cut down the high weeds and grass, and some were ordered to remove junk from the property. The notices were served at:. 710 Grove Street, 346 Kuert...
MANSFIELD — A 45-year-old man wanted for probation violation, and a woman charged with a drug offense are among the individuals sought this week by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. John Petitt, 45, is 5-foot-9, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities arrested four people and impounded 14 vehicles on Saturday in central Ohio as the Columbus Division of Police continues to crackdown on illegal ATV and dirt bike use on city streets. Police impounded 10 vehicles in Columbus and four others from Franklin County, according to...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — A man has been arrested after a road rage shooting on Ronald Reagan Highway Wednesday. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Ronald Reagan at mile marker 24. Police said a woman was driving on the highway with her 11-year-old daughter in the backseat...
*Latest Update* 6/9/22 Noon Edition: A house explosion just outside of Bluffton Wednesday evening killed two people. The Bluffton Fire Department responded to a report of a house explosion around 6PM Wednesday at 2275 State Route 103. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed. The explosion could be heard and felt miles away from the scene. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, the bodies of an adult male and adult female were discovered in the rubble and transported to the Lucas County Coroners Office for autopsy. There is is no indication of any criminal activity and the cause remains under investigation.
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield police officer who ran over a shooting victim while she was responding to his call for help will not face criminal charges following a state investigation and presentation of charges to a grand jury, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. >>Autopsy shows new...
A woman was arrested after a domestic disturbance was reported to Kenton Police Monday evening. According to the report, officers were dispatched to 115 North Cherry Street at around 6:30pm. Officers discovered that the incident involved a husband and wife. Megan L. Hildreth, age 40, was arrested at the scene.
A fatal crash occurred in Wyandot County Tuesday morning. According to a release from Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey, 80 year old Dennis C. Grassel, of Mansfield, failed to negotiate a curve while driving east on County Highway 53. His vehicle went off the right side of the road where...
