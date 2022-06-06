ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

County woman catches robbery in progress

peakofohio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA county woman and some friends caught a male breaking into her vehicle Sunday morning around 3 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Miami Avenue for an active vehicle break-in....

www.peakofohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine man charged with public indecency; suspected meth recovered

A Bellefontaine man, who was caught with his pants unzipped near downtown, was arrested Wednesday afternoon around 4 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to the city parking lot, across from the Bellefontaine Post Office on South Detroit Street, after a caller reported the male opened the door to his van, unzipped his pants, and began pleasuring himself.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt underway in Ross Co. following pursuit

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A manhunt is underway in Ross County following a pursuit. According to initial reports, deputies attempted to stop the driver when they fled from them at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued along Trego Creek Road before the suspect bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Logan County, OH
City
Bellefontaine, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Bellefontaine, OH
Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in Morrow County double homicide

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal double shooting that occurred Tuesday in Troy Township. MCSO states that deputies went to a house in Troy Township for a well-being check and found two people dead at the scene. A suspect, Charles Fink, was arrested overnight as a fugitive […]
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Shooting Incident on Adams Street

The Zanesville Police said they are investigating a shooting incident that took place Tuesday afternoon at 233 Adams Street. Det. Sgt. Phil Michel said one person was shot and multiple others injured during the incident, in which officers discovered a home invasion robbery had occurred. The victims were transported for...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Police investigating a home invasion where a gun was fired

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Zanesville Police Department is investigating a home invasion that happened Tuesday. According to ZPD, the incident happened in the 200 block of Adams Street. A news release states multiple people were injured during the incident, including one that suffered a gunshot wound. Three suspects reportedly...
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Drugs#County Jail#Bellefontaine Police#Compx
wktn.com

Several Burglary Complaints Reported to Findlay Police Recently

Residents in Findlay are being encouraged to secure their doors and windows to limit access to their property. This comes after several recent burglary complaints on the North side of the city. The method of entry has been unlocked doors and windows, and they have occurred during the early morning...
FINDLAY, OH
wktn.com

More Nuisance Notices Served Around Kenton

Kenton Police officers served more notices concerning weeds, grass and junk at residences around the city on Wednesday. The occupants were informed to cut down the high weeds and grass, and some were ordered to remove junk from the property. The notices were served at:. 710 Grove Street, 346 Kuert...
KENTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hometownstations.com

Explosion destroys house outside of Bluffton

*Latest Update* 6/9/22 Noon Edition: A house explosion just outside of Bluffton Wednesday evening killed two people. The Bluffton Fire Department responded to a report of a house explosion around 6PM Wednesday at 2275 State Route 103. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed. The explosion could be heard and felt miles away from the scene. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, the bodies of an adult male and adult female were discovered in the rubble and transported to the Lucas County Coroners Office for autopsy. There is is no indication of any criminal activity and the cause remains under investigation.
BLUFFTON, OH
wktn.com

Domestic Disturbance Lands Kenton Woman Behind Bars

A woman was arrested after a domestic disturbance was reported to Kenton Police Monday evening. According to the report, officers were dispatched to 115 North Cherry Street at around 6:30pm. Officers discovered that the incident involved a husband and wife. Megan L. Hildreth, age 40, was arrested at the scene.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Mansfield Man Killed in Wyandot County Crash Tuesday

A fatal crash occurred in Wyandot County Tuesday morning. According to a release from Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey, 80 year old Dennis C. Grassel, of Mansfield, failed to negotiate a curve while driving east on County Highway 53. His vehicle went off the right side of the road where...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy