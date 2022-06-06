County woman catches robbery in progress

*Latest Update* 6/9/22 Noon Edition: A house explosion just outside of Bluffton Wednesday evening killed two people. The Bluffton Fire Department responded to a report of a house explosion around 6PM Wednesday at 2275 State Route 103. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed. The explosion could be heard and felt miles away from the scene. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, the bodies of an adult male and adult female were discovered in the rubble and transported to the Lucas County Coroners Office for autopsy. There is is no indication of any criminal activity and the cause remains under investigation.

BLUFFTON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO